4-H’ers learn the hot moves
Currently I am instructing a virtual 4-H Heritage Foods Class with 4-H members from across West Virginia. It has been a wonderful hands-on learning opportunity for members to create many dishes, while also learning about the history of foods.
This past week our lesson was on cast iron cooking.
Having grown up with family members that used cast iron to create many meals in the kitchen, I continue to do so today. However, instructing this class has led me to do additional research and learning about the importance of cast iron to our history, traditions, foods and culture.
What is cast iron?
Cast iron is iron that is heated to a liquid state and then poured into a mold that is lined with sand and clay. It is recorded that cast iron was first developed and used in China during the Han Dynasty to evaporate salt brine.
Cast iron was later popular in England as well as across Europe. During that period, cast iron had 3 legs (like a tripod) for being set directly over an open fire.
Popularity of cast iron evolved to the United States in the 1700s, and it was during the 1900s that the development of other cookware provided competition for cast iron. Griswold, Wapak, Favorite Ware, Wagner Ware and Lodge are some of the more recognized foundries of cast iron cookware.
If interested to know when a cast iron piece was made, researching and understanding the differences in casting techniques can help determine the approximate date of most cast iron pieces.
When examining Appalachian culture and history, the cast iron skillet is a treasured heirloom that is passed down from generation to generation. Cast iron was used daily to create the family’s meals, and the cooking mostly took place in the home’s fireplace.
In our earlier homes, the fireplace was the center of home life, being used not only for warmth, but also for cooking. Cooking evolved from the fireplace to the wood stove.
In researching some of the Appalachian foods that were produced with cast iron and other methods in our earlier homes, some of the following were common — stews, leather breeches beans, cabbage, fried potatoes, October beans, fried pumpkin, hominy, corn pones, corn cakes, crackling bread, ash cakes, molasses sweet bread, old-fashioned gingerbread, syrup bread, carrot pudding or cake, pumpkin cake, dried apple cake, sweet potato pie and cobblers.
While some of these foods are still recognizable and created today, some are no longer common.
Today, cast iron cooking is versatile, as it can be done on our stovetops, in our ovens, or over an open flame. Cast iron can be moved from the stovetop to the oven allowing great “1-pot” meals.
Cast iron cookware is available in many styles, including skillets, Dutch ovens, griddles, etc. Cast iron cooking is popular due to its durability, the “green qualities” (free of synthetic chemicals) of the cookware, and the good taste that it produces.
If properly cared for and seasoned correctly, cast iron is naturally nonstick. Seasoning protects your cast iron from rusting, while also giving it the non-stick surface.
It’s the only cookware you can buy that can actually improve with age. Be sure to use a trusted resource to learn how to properly care for cast iron, inclusive of cleaning and seasoning.
Biscuits
- 2 cups of flour
- 1 Tbsp. of baking powder
- 1 Tbsp. of sugar
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup shortening
- 2/3 cup milk
Stir together flour, baking powder, sugar and salt. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles course crumbs.
Make a well in the center, add milk all at once. Stir just till dough clings together.
Knead gently on a lightly floured surface 10-12 strokes. Roll or pat to 1/2-inch thickness. Cut into 2-1/2 inch biscuits, dipping cutter in flour between cuts. Transfer to an ungreased baking sheet.
Bake in a 400-degree oven for 10-12 minutes or till golden. Serve warm.
Makes 10-12 biscuits.
Buttermilk Biscuits
Prepare as directed above, except stir 1/4 tsp. baking soda into the flour mixture and substitute 3/4 cup of buttermilk for the milk. If you don’t have buttermilk add 2 tsp. of vinegar to the milk.
Source: 4-H Heritage Foods SPIN Club
Blackberry Jam
- 6 cups berries; frozen berries are fine
- 2 cups sugar
- 2 Tbsp. bottled lemon juice
In a saucepan, add the berries, sugar and lemon juice. Gently stir the berry mixture and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce to a soft boil on medium heat and cook, uncovered, stirring frequently, for about 20 minutes or until the jam has thickened. Let cool. This can be stored for up to 2 weeks in a refrigerator.
Source: 4-H Heritage Foods SPIN Club
Beef Stew
(Venison can also be substituted)
- 2-1/2 pounds beef cubes (5 cups)
- 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp. paprika
- 1 tsp. chili powder
- 2 tsp. salt
- 3 Tbsp. lard (canola or vegetable oil may be substituted)
- 2 sliced onions
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 (28-oz.) can tomatoes
- 3 Tbsp. chili powder
- 1 Tbsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. ground cloves
- 1/2 to 1 tsp. dry crushed red peppers
- 2 cups chopped potatoes
- 2 cups chopped carrots
Coat beef in mixture of flour, paprika, 1 tsp. chili powder and salt in a large bowl. Heat lard and brown coated beef in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook until soft.
Then add tomatoes, chili powder, cinnamon, cloves and peppers. Cover and simmer 2 hours. Add potatoes and carrots and cook until vegetables are done, about 45 more minutes. Makes 6-8 servings
Source: 4-H Heritage Foods SPIN Club
Old Fashioned Fresh Apple Cake
- 1 cup sugar
- 4 cups sliced apples
- 2 cups flour
- 1-1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. cinnamon
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 3/4 cup cooking oil
- 2 tsp. vanilla
- 1/2 cup nuts, chopped (optional)
- Cooking spray
Sprinkle sugar over apples in large bowl. Combine dry ingredients and add to the apples. Add remaining ingredients to make a batter and stir until well mixed (will be thick). Spread into a 9-by-13 pan or cast iron skillet. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-45 minutes or until cake springs back and apples are tender.
Note: I use my cast iron skillet to bake this recipe as it adds to the overall flavor. I also keep the skins on the apples as it is healthier.
Source: 4-H Heritage Foods SPIN Club
Peach Cobbler
- 1 stick margarine
- 1 to 2-1/2 lbs. sliced peaches
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 large egg
- 1/3 cup milk
Melt margarine in cast iron pan. Combine flour and both types of sugar. Beat egg and milk and stir into flour-sugar mixture. Spoon evenly into melted margarine. Stir cinnamon into peaches. Spoon peach slices over batter. Bake at 300 degrees for 45 minutes. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream.
Source: North Carolina State Extension Service
