• We wear masks because we do not want to contribute to the spread of COVID 19. The purpose of a facemask is primarily to prevent transmission of virus to others.
Wearing a cloth mask is not as effective in protecting ourselves as surgical masks or N95 masks. However, compared to not wearing any mask, it does provide some self-protection.
• We wear masks because experts in the field of epidemiology and public health have recommended that we do so to limit the spread of the virus in the population. Along with appropriate social distancing, this is the only proven means we currently have to combat the SARS Covid-2 virus.
Foremost among those experts is Dr. Anthony Fauci. Dr. Fauci had received some criticism because early on he and other scientists underestimated the threat of the virus.
However, 2 things need to be taken into account. First, the virus was a new entity (hence it is called novel Coronavirus) and no one at that time had any idea of the magnitude of its virulence and capacity to spread.
Second, unlike other government officials who believe themselves incapable of error, Dr. Fauci had up front admitted when the evidence has not supported his initial assessments of the risk.
That’s how science works; you have a hypothesis and you make observations. If the objective information doesn’t match your hypothesis, you come up with one that better jibes with the data.
• We wear masks in public not due to an irrational fear of the virus, but as an appropriate response to the serious threat it poses. Over 210,000 Americans have died since the onset of the pandemic.
Despite having only 4 percent of the world’s population, the US has about 25 percent of global documented cases of Covid 19. Those who do not wear masks are not taking the threat of the virus seriously enough.
In my opinion, those who do not wear masks because they claim this is an intrusion on their rights are the ones demonstrating the irrational fear. Mask wearing is not the start of some slippery slope that’s going to lead to an erosion of our Constitutional rights.
There is precedent for governmental agencies mandating restrictive policies to prevent epidemics. During a period of time when tuberculosis was rampant, one could be imprisoned for not complying with medical treatment. Imprisonment was utilized to assure that medications were appropriately received.
Further, nobody particularly felt aggrieved that the infamous Typhoid Mary’s rights were being trampled on when she was legally forced to stop working as a food service worker, under penalty of imprisonment, because she was chronically infecting people with salmonella.
The Preamble to the Constitution states that the “more perfect union” was being established to “promote the general welfare”. That promotion of the general welfare includes protecting the health of its citizens.
Failing to wear a mask as recommended imperils that general welfare, as do efforts to dissuade or intimidate others from engaging in a practice that is needed to slow down the pandemic.
• We wear masks to follow expert recommendations based on scientific evidence borne out in numerous studies. Current evidence, based on evaluations of “captive groups” indicates that about 2 out of every 5 individuals who contract Covid 19 never develop symptoms.
Nonetheless, these individuals are capable to transmitting the virus to other individuals. This presence of this asymptomatic population strongly suggests that we are underestimating the number of COVID-infected people by at least 40 percent.
Other scientific evidence has demonstrated that on average, a person with COVID 19 can transmit the virus 2-3 days before developing symptoms. Not only that, but this time period is when there is the highest risk of transmitting the virus.
One such study was done on the crew of the carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt. Another was done on a nursing home population. These and other studies repeatedly tested symptomatic individuals and asymptomatic close contacts regularly to figure out the natural history of how this virus spreads.
• We wear masks because it is the smart thing to do as the science indicates that it is effective. It is the charitable thing to do to prevent our fellow citizens from becoming seriously ill or dying.
It is simply the right thing to do. Recent events involving the President, senators and staff have amply demonstrated the results of doing otherwise.
The writer practices Internal Medicine at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. Opinions expressed in this column are his and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Hampshire Memorial Hospital, its Multispecialty Clinic, Valley Health, or the Hampshire Review. For more discussion of Covid 19, consider giving a listen to the podcast Med Talk with Dr. Andy and Cosmic Charley, sponsored by and available on the Hampshire Review’s website.
