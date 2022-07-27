The Coronavirus is not done with us.
The newest sub-variant is Omicron BA-5. This current strain is responsible for about 75-85% of the current Covid-19 cases. The sub-variant is worrisome in that it appears to be more easily spread than previous versions of Covid-19.
As well, compared to prior variants it appears to cause more re-infections in people who have had previous bouts of Covid-19. The silver lining in the cloud is that for now, in the setting of an infection with BA-5 a person who has been vaccinated and boosted still has a lower risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death compared to an unvaccinated individual.
Another encouraging finding is that the antivirals like Paxlovid are still expected to benefit people who are at high risk of complications of Covid-19. Monoclonal antibody treatments are also expected to be of benefit.
As well, the home testing kits are still going to be useful in detecting infections with this sub-variant. The home tests detect the presence of a viral protein that doesn’t vary much from strain to strain.
It is also pertinent to remember that official numbers of cases from the Health Department are underestimates of infection rates, because results from home tests are not counted.
As if that weren’t enough, a new infectious disease has emerged in the U.S. Monkeypox has now been detected in all but a few states in this country.
As of July 21, there were about 2,600 cases in the U.S., the highest numbers being in New York, California, Illinois and Washington, D.C.
One case has been detected in West Virginia and 40 cases in neighboring Virginia. The number of cases worldwide is slightly less than 16,000.
Monkeypox was initially discovered in 1958 with outbreaks in colonies of monkeys that were used for research. The virus also has been found in rodents.
The first human case was reported in 1970. Until recently, human cases were largely confined to central and western Africa.
The initial cases noted outside of Africa were felt to be linked to disease contracted from imported animals. Monkeypox is an orthopox virus, the same family as smallpox and vaccinia (the virus that was used to immunize people against smallpox).
Like smallpox, monkeypox is spread by close intimate contact with another person with skin lesions. It can also be spread by contact with clothing or being used by a person infected with monkeypox.
It is much less contagious than Covid 19.
Although there are reports of a significant incidence in gay men, anyone can contract monkeypox just from any skin-to-skin contact; it is not strictly a sexually transmitted disease or one limited to the gay population.
Symptoms include a blistery rash that can resemble pimples, usually on the face, hands, inside of the mouth (called the oral mucosa), feet, chest and genital areas. Other symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aching and swollen lymph nodes.
The symptoms can last from 2-4 weeks. Sometimes the rash is the 1st symptom to appear, sometimes the non-specific symptoms appear first.
Treatment is largely supportive, although high risk individuals are potential candidates for vaccines as well as people who have been in contact with an individual with confirmed monkeypox.
There are 2 vaccines, ACAM 2000 and Jynneos, that are available through the Strategic National Stockpile. At the moment, they are available only through practitioner consultation with the CDC.
Information about BA-5 and Monkeypox is available through the website cdc.gov, which is the source of much of the above information.
As always, your primary care physician or other practitioner is the best source of guidance about this or other aspects of your health.
The writer practices internal medicine and is a member of the primary care clinician team at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic.
