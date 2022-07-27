Dr. Patrick Turnes, Healthy Hampshire

The Coronavirus is not done with us. 

The newest sub-variant is Omicron BA-5. This current strain is responsible for about 75-85% of the current Covid-19 cases. The sub-variant is worrisome in that it appears to be more easily spread than previous versions of Covid-19. 

