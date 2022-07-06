“Oh the moon shines bright on Charlie Chaplin.
His shoes are a crackin’,
they need a blacken,
and his ol’ grey pants they need a patchin’
where he’s been scratchin’
mosquito bites.”
– Author unknown (and no, it isn’t me)
I recently came upon an item in the online version of NPR, dated June 30. The article discussed research on what is believed to be a mechanism by which microorganisms can cause mosquitos to be attracted to you.
First, there are a number of well-known and not-so-well known factors that can increase the tendency to attract mosquitos.
One factor is the coloring of your clothing. Mosquitos are attracted to dark and bold colors, such as black, navy blue, red and even floral patterns.
They are also attracted to perfumes, deodorants and floral scented soaps. On the other end of the olfactory spectrum, they are also attracted to body odor.
Mosquitos are also more likely to bite people with warmer body temperatures. This is a factor involved in their attraction to pregnant women.
People with type O blood are also more susceptible to attracting the unwanted attention of mosquitos.
The item on NPR described some research that may shed light on a factor that not only what attracts mosquitos but also promotes the spread of disease.
Previous research has shown that mosquitos are preferentially attracted to mice that are infected with the parasite that causes malaria. (a protozoan parasite of the genus Plasmodia). Mosquitos also are vectors for various viruses that cause human diseases such as dengue, Zika, and West Nile virus.
Dengue causes a condition known as hemorrhagic fever. Zika, if contracted by a pregnant woman, can cause birth defects. West Nile can cause central nervous infections including meningitis and encephalitis.
So, researchers wondered, can these viruses cause mosquitos to be attracted to individuals who are harboring them?
The researchers designed an experiment where an air current was blown over 2 groups of mice, one group infected with dengue or Zika, and another group of uninfected mice. They found that the mosquitos flocked to the odor wafting off the infected mice.
The researchers determined that the viruses, through an as yet unknown mechanism, altered the bacterial population of the skin of the mice, producing an aroma that would attract mosquitos.
Although mice and people are 2 different species, and additional research is needed to confirm the relevance to human health, these same researchers also noted that mosquitos were attracted preferentially to the body odor of people infected with dengue vs. uninfected individuals.
In evolutionary terms, this makes perfect sense. Viruses that can attract mosquitos to feed on hosts they are infecting have an enhanced survival as the viruses are then more readily transmitted to other hosts by the mosquitos.
Adding to the intriguing findings, investigators also noted that feeding the infected mice vitamin A (which acts to normalize the bacterial content of the skin), resulted in the mosquitos being less apt to feed on the infected mice.
Why investigate vitamin A? In the low- and middle-income tropical and subtropical countries where dengue is prevalent, there is also a greater prevalence of vitamin A deficiency. The relevance of the mice data to human disease and susceptibility is unknown at this time.
Therefore, don’t go out and load up on vitamin A to avoid mosquito bites, at least not yet (especially since it is possible to overdose on vitamin A).
The writer practices Internal Medicine and is part of the Primary Care team of clinicians who treat patients at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. o
