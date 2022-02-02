It’s not yet clear, but some early data suggests people might become contagious sooner than with earlier variants — possibly within a day after infection.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the few days before and after symptoms develop. But that window of time might happen earlier with omicron.
That’s because omicron appears to cause symptoms faster than previous variants - about 3 days after infection, on average, according to preliminary studies. Based on previous data, that means people with omicron could start becoming contagious as soon as a day after infection.
With previous variants, people became contagious two to four days after infection. And people remain contagious a couple days after symptoms subside.
Researchers say it’s too early to know whether that shorter incubation period for omicron translates into earlier contagiousness. But it would help explain the variant’s rapid spread.
Dr. Amy Karger of the University of Minnesota Medical School recommends that people test themselves at 3 days and 5 days after exposure if possible.
If you only have 1 test, it’s fine to wait until day 5, Karger says.
People who have Covid-19 symptoms should get tested immediately if possible.
