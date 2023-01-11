LEWISBURG – According to a report issued by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) had the lowest 2021-22 tuition costs of the state’s three medical schools for both in-state and out-of-state students. The report also noted that in-state tuition at all West Virginia medical schools is among the most affordable in the nation.

The commission’s report found that WVSOM produces more graduates who choose primary care residencies than West Virginia’s other two medical schools combined. In 2022, a total of 114 new WVSOM graduates — 58 percent of the class — entered primary care residencies. The report stated that the national rate for graduates entering primary care residencies was 50 percent.

