Cassie Thomas and Cecily Thomas pose for "WVU Today" story about new research into how long COVID affects kids and teens on Tuesday, July 19th 2022 (WVU Photo/Davidson Chan)

Most children who get Covid-19 recover quickly and completely, but some develop symptoms that linger for weeks or months.

Young people are the focus of work from West Virginia University  researchers to unravel the mystery of “long Covid” — the health problems that continue to affect some Covid-19 patients for weeks or months.

The National Institutes of Health is funding the study of long Covid’s ramifications on pediatric patients and their families under the direction of Kathryn Moffett  and  Lesley Cottrell  from the WVU  School of Medicine, part of the NIH Researching Covid to Enhance Recovery or “RECOVER” Initiative.

