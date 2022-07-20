Country Living
There are a lot of pluses to living in the country, such as open space and fresh air.
Good health, however, may not be one of them. A new CDC report compared working-age Americans who lived in rural or small urban counties with their counterparts living in large urban counties. All were asked to rate their health.
Rural folks rated theirs worse than their city cousins. Researchers say there are likely several underlying reasons: lower education, household income and probability of employment.
Body of Knowledge
More than half of the bones in your body are located in the hands, wrists, feet and ankles.
Get Me That, Stat!
Vaccine hesitancy in the early months of Covid-19 vaccinations was higher among Black people than among whites, but it also fell faster. In December 2020, vaccine hesitancy hovered around 38% among Blacks compared with 28% among whites. By June 2021, it was 11% lower at 27% among Blacks, but just 1% lower among whites at 27%.” Black individuals in the U.S. are cautious in their use of novel medical technologies for good reason — the history of abuse by medical and research communities is real — but they are just as likely as White individuals to embrace vaccination once they are convinced that vaccines are safe, effective, and necessary,” wrote researchers who conducted the study, suggesting that differences in who gets vaccinated may come down to who has access.
Mark Your Calendar
March was awareness month for colorectal cancer, endometriosis, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, developmental disabilities, bleeding disorders and trisomy, which is when a person has 47 chromosomes, not the typical 46. That third chromosome, combined with the normal pair, is associated with a variety of inherited disorders. Stories for the Waiting Room.
It’s not a stroke of luck. Ten years ago, 20% of Americans couldn’t get to a hospital in time to treat their strokes with the best clot-busting medication. But things have improved. Researchers say 96% of Americans now live within 60 minutes of either an emergency stroke center or of facilities with telestroke capabilities that can solicit immediate expertise.
Doc Talk
Peripheral oedema: swollen ankle
Phobia of the Week
Amaxophobia: fear of riding in or driving a car
Food for Thought
This month, we’ll look at some of the “defects” that the Food and Drug Administration says are OK in food as long as they remain below specified levels. To wit: canned mushrooms can include more than 20 maggots “of any size” and 75 mites per 100 grams. No more than 10% percent of mushrooms can be “decomposed.”
Best Medicine
Good health is merely the slowest possible rate at which one can die.
