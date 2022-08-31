So, you have an appointment to see the doctor. Are you ready?
“Ready? What do you mean ready? All I have to do is show up, don’t eat anything if I’m getting blood drawn, and tell the doc what aches and pains I have when I get there.”
Well, it’s not quite that simple, although all the above items in that quote are things that should be done. Let’s start there.
First, “show up.” It is astounding how many people don’t show up and even more astounding how many people don’t show up and don’t bother to let the office know ahead of time. A missed appointment potentially deprives that option to another patient who may have wanted or needed to be seen at that time and had limited options on when he or she could come to see the provider.
Not showing up without notice is simply bad manners to the physician, staff and other patients. So yes, show up. If you know you can’t make your appointment, give the office some advance notice so that appointment slot can be given to someone else who needs to be seen.
If you can’t let us know ahead of time, at least call and explain why you couldn’t make your visit. That’s simple, common sense courtesy.
Second, “don’t eat anything if I’m getting blood drawn.” This is important because eating just before getting blood drawn can affect blood sugar and cholesterol levels. While you should ordinarily take your usual morning medications on a day that you’re getting blood drawn, in certain situations, that may not be ideal.
For example, if blood is drawn too soon after thyroid medication is taken, it can give a false picture of what the thyroid levels are. If you have diabetes mellitus and are on medication, be careful about how long you go without eating, lest you develop low blood sugar or hypoglycemia.
Getting an early appointment can prevent that, or getting blood drawn in advance of the visit can solve that problem, if you can’t get an early appointment. Many blood tests, like a CBC (blood count) don’t require fasting.
Third, “tell the doc what aches and pains I have when I get there.” True. However, it will be far better if the doctor and his staff know the reason(s) you are seeing the doctor, before you get there, specifically at the time you make the appointment.
That will allow adequate planning for the visit, including time allotment. One factor that contributes to longer waiting times for patients in the reception area, is the phenomenon of a patient wanting to review multiple issues that were not among the reasons for the appointment being made; the “by the way, doc...” phenomenon.
Please don’t misunderstand the point being made. If you made the appointment for a cold, but subsequently develop crushing chest pain, shortness of breath or blood in your urine, don’t keep that to yourself because that wasn’t the reason for the visit.
If not urgent, the other “by the way” issues may need to be deferred for another visit if time does not permit. Most patients are understanding if their wait times are longer than expected. It is understood that emergencies do occur during a visit and can cause delays.
Patient confidentiality prohibits revealing another patient’s medical information, but providers can and should, as a matter of courtesy, explain in general terms why a delay occurs and apologize for any inconvenience.
There are things that can be done that make the visit more efficient. I call these items, “homework.”
First, if you take medication, review ahead of time what medication you take, and bring an organized list, including the name, strength, and frequency that the medication is taken (Many physician offices, including the Hampshire Multispecialty Clinic, provide patients with printed medication lists at the end of a visit, which the patient can revise and bring in at the time of the next visit).
If a list can’t be reliably written down, bring all of your medication bottles with you. If you have discontinued any medications, let the staff know. Some medications have multiple uses, so indicate why you were told to take the medication.
Also, include regularly used over the counter medications. On your medication list, note any prescriptions that need to be ordered or refilled in the near future.
Second, if you have developed any environmental or medication allergies since your last visit, inform the nurse or physician at the clinic or office.
Third, write down and inform the physician if you have seen specialists since the last office visit and if any new findings or changes have been made.
Fourth, if you have received any vaccines since the last visit, please inform physician or staff.
These are things that can be done outside of the office, ahead of time and in a relaxed environment at home. This permits the valuable time of the office visit to be spent doing those things that can only be done in the office, like the physical exam and discussion of the plan of treatment.
The physician-patient relationship is ideally an active partnership; both parties have to work at it. Like the homework that you did in school to reinforce what was taught, this “homework” will help to give you a better understanding of the status of your health and the rationale for your treatment.
First published April 26, 2017.
