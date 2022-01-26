CHARLESTON — When sicknesses increase, the use of medicines to lessen fevers and body aches increases.
Acetaminophen is a medicine readily available without a prescription to reduce fevers and treat the pain from headaches and body aches.
If used correctly, acetaminophen is safe and very effective. However, taking more than the labeled amount can be life threatening.
Acetaminophen safety tips for adults
• Never take more than the maximum recommended dose of acetaminophen. For adults, this is 3 doses of two, 500 mg tablets in one day.
• Never take more than 1 medicine that contains acetaminophen. Always look at the medication labels for ingredients. For example, Tylenol products would name acetaminophen as an ingredient.
• If you are not feeling well, make a note of the time you took a dose.
Acetaminophen safety tips for children
• Make sure children get medicine made for children.
• Always double check the dose based on your child’s weight.
• When using liquid medicine, always wipe off the top of the medicine bottle before putting on the lid to make sure the child safety cap works.
• Always use the correct medicine dosing device.
• Put the medicine up and away immediately after use to avoid unintentional poisonings than can occur when children try to take more medicine or their sibling drinks it.
If alternating acetaminophen with ibuprofen
If alternating between acetaminophen and ibuprofen (Advil or Motrin), track the time each medicine is given. Mistakes when alternating medicines can cause medication overdoses.
If a medication mistake or dosing error occurs, call the West Virginia Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222 immediately.
About the West Virginia Poison Center:
The West Virginia Poison Center provides comprehensive emergency poison information, prevention and educational resources to West Virginians 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Visit www.wvpoisoncenter.org.
