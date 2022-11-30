Compared to people in other middle and high-income countries, Americans die young – and sometimes needlessly due to inadequate access to health care. A report from the Commonwealth Fund surveyed the 50 states and concluded:
The best health care was in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York and Washington, where the average life expectancy is 80 to 81. That’s still lower than in most comparable countries.
The worst health care is in Mississippi and West Virginia, where life expectancy is under 75, lower than in Mexico, which has the lowest life expectancy among middle and high-income countries.
A study of nearly 2,000 children found that those who reported playing video games for 3 hours per day or more performed better on cognitive skills tests involving impulse control and working memory compared to children who had never played video games.
They also noted the differences in cognitive function observed between the 2 groups were accompanied by differences in brain activity. Functional MRI brain imaging analyses found that video game-playing children showed higher brain activity in regions of the brain associated with attention and memory than did those who never played. The children also showed more brain activity in frontal brain regions that are associated with more cognitively demanding tasks and less brain activity in brain regions related to vision.
Infiltrate: an abnormal substance in a tissue or organ, such as a cancer cell
Haphephobia: fear of being touched
The Major League Eating record for a whole turkey is 9.35 pounds in 10 minutes, held by Joey Chestnut. Chestnut obviously gobbled his food.
“Let’s have a moment of silence for all those Americans who are stuck in traffic on their way to the gym to ride the stationary bicycle.” — Earl Blumenauer
