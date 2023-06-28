Hampshire County Health Department is offering a women’s free family planning clinic on July 13 for those who are uninsured or underinsured. 

While this is something they offer every month, the number of people coming to those services decreased after Covid, HCHD nurse Tamitha Wilkins said. Additionally, new people have moved into the area and just don't realize the program that the department in Augusta location offers, especially for women.

