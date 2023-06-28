Hampshire County Health Department is offering a women’s free family planning clinic on July 13 for those who are uninsured or underinsured.
While this is something they offer every month, the number of people coming to those services decreased after Covid, HCHD nurse Tamitha Wilkins said. Additionally, new people have moved into the area and just don't realize the program that the department in Augusta location offers, especially for women.
The family planning program is funded through the state, and the DCHD began offering it back in the 1980s. Wilkins advised making an appointment earlier than later, especially if the patient has seen another medical provider. Medical records are important, so the clinicians can see the “whole picture” and work accordingly with the patient.
The HCHD also offers women’s health services, such as breast exams and pap smears, for women who do have insurance. Wilkins said that the department offers more clinics in the summer months when college kids are home. But they also see patients over the age of 40, and if they qualify, they can have a mammogram scheduled at Hampshire Memorial Hospital for free.
“Transportation is the biggest thing with all this,” Wilkins said.
For some, it is much easier to come to Augusta than having to drive to Winchester or Cumberland for appointments.
With the family program, she noted that the health department is trying to reach high school girls who can be more at risk with their behavior.
Additionally, Bonnie’s Bus will park at the HCHD’s parking lot for free mammograms on August 23, and there are limited openings left. A physician’s referral is needed for the appointment, but it would save the headache of having to drive out of state for the service.
For folks who can’t come to the clinic on July 13, they can call 304-496-9640 to find out when the next one will be. To find detailed information on services offered, visit hampshirecountyhealthdepartment.com and scroll over “services” and click on “clinical.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.