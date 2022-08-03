PAW PAW — A psychotherapist now on staff at Mountaineer Community Health Center here has advice about dealing with suicide.
Stephanie Gosnell says the new 988 nationwide number is a simple way to connect with help for anyone considering suicide.
“The old suicide prevention lifeline number, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), remains active indefinitely,” she says, pointing out 988 may be easier to remember.
In addition, she says, family members or friends of someone experiencing suicidal thoughts can help by remembering 5 steps.
• Ask the person, “Are you thinking about killing yourself,” or, “Are you thinking about suicide?”
• Keep the person safe. Reduce his or her access to lethal items or places.
• Be there. Listen carefully and acknowledge his or her feelings.
• Help him or her connect by calling 988 or assisting them in scheduling an appointment with his or her primary care provider or therapist.
• Finally, stay connected with the person. Follow up and stay in touch after the crisis.
Gosnell says her services are for people experiencing emotional difficulties, suicidal or homicidal thoughts, family discord, problems with friends, symptoms of trauma, substance abuse and most other problems that people may encounter.
A 2015 WVU graduate, she is certified in trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy and am experienced in providing services to patients of all ages, disabilities, and mental health diagnoses. She obtained her graduate social work license in 2015 and an independent clinical license in 2017.
She can be reached at Mountaineer Community Health Center by calling 304-947-5500 for an appointment. Evening hours are offered on Thursdays.
