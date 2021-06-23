That we’ve already stood
Just because you can
Doesn’t always mean you should”
— from “Just Because You Can” by Steve Gulley and New Pinnacle
In April of this year, the West Virginia Legislature passed and Governor Justice signed a bill in to law that mandated increasingly stringent requirements for needle exchange programs. This occurred in a setting where widespread injection drug use is fueling an ongoing HIV outbreak in our state.
In the June 8, 2021, issue of JAMA, under its News and Analysis section, the article addresses concerns that have been raised about the new law by Dr. Michael Kilkenny, chief executive officer of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. Also alarmed by the new legislation is Dr. Michael Brumage, who, in 2015 as executive director of the Kanawha County-Charleston Health department, created a syringe services program designed to prevent an HIV outbreak like one that occurred in a neighboring Indiana county a year earlier.
With regard to the Kanawha program, in 2018, as a consequence of public backlash, the program was shut down. A CDC investigation linked an 82-case outbreak that began in 2018 coinciding with restrictions on the health department’s harm reduction services program.
Over the subsequent 2 years after closure of the program, HIV cases rose from 17 in 2017 to 45 in 2020. The data from the state’s Office of Epidemiology showed that 52 out of 74 reported cases of HIV in Kanawha from 2019-2020 were related to drug injection. This year, as of May, 9 of 13 cases of HIV were injection drug related.
Prior to the bill being signed into law, more than 300 West Virginia Health Care professionals signed a letter, urging the governor to veto the bill. Dr. Kilkenny stated that the new law hijacks one of the pillars of the Department of Health and Human Services’ “Ending the HIV Epidemic Plan.”
Both the Kanawha and Cabell programs faced community pushback accusing the programs of contributing to syringe litter and crime.
Dr. Kilkenny and Robin Pollini, an infectious disease epidemiologist and associate professor at WVU, agree that those allegations are based on stigma rather than facts, and as Pollini stated, “The idea that getting rid of syringe services will get rid of litter and crime is not realistic...when those (syringe exchange) programs go away, communities are still going to have all those problems but they are going to have more HIV, hepatitis C...and overdose deaths.”
While the restrictions in the new law appear reasonable, Dr. Kilkenny referenced his experience in Cabell County. When he compromised with local leaders in 2018 and included restrictions that are now in the new state law, the number of new program participants dropped by 80%, the number of returning clients dropped by half and HIV cases started to rise.
Among those restrictions were proof of residence (so, no homeless people), not allowing individuals to pick up syringes for others (who may not be able to do so) and 1-to-1 exchanges of syringes.
Required licensing (which, of course will include licensing fees) along with the other restrictions, are deemed likely to drive non-health department affiliated syringe exchange programs either out of existence or “underground.”
So, despite the successes of these programs and the continuing need for them, there will likely be fewer rather than more of them.
What is not widely known is that these programs are a pathway for the prevention of disease and the treatment of substance abuse. The programs provide information on substance use treatment and naloxone for accidental overdoses.
A CDC review showed that participants in syringe exchange programs are 5 times more likely to enter substance-use treatment and 3 times more likely to quit injection drug use than those who do not participate.
The programs also reduce overdose deaths by distributing naloxone (used to treat overdoses) and help first responders by providing safe disposal of returned syringes.
The same CDC review stated that nearly 30 years of research has shown that these syringe exchange programs with the other services that accompany it are safe, effective and do not increase illegal drug use or crime and play a key role in reducing transmission of HIV, hepatitis and other infections.
The experts noted above who have expressed these views are West Virginia people, not out-of-towners. There is no medical or scientific rationale for this new law.
The new law is not based on the available evidence that demonstrates that these programs, prior to these new imposed restrictions, were beneficial to both the individuals who utilize them and the general public.
Will this new law potentially “give up ground that we’ve already stood” in the form of the documented progress previously made in reducing HIV infections and overdoses?
The writer is one of the primary care clinicians who evaluates and treats patients at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. The other clinicians are Dr. Andrew Wilcox, Nurse Practitioner Missy Strite and Physician Assistants Karen Kimmel and Brianna Maxfield.
Unless attributed to individuals or entities cited in this article, opinions expressed are those of the writer and do not represent those of the Hampshire Review, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, its Multispecialty Clinic or Valley Health.
