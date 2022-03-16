The National Institutes of Health has called Covid-19 testing “the key to getting back to normal.” Yet testing rates have dropped nationwide, even as the Delta and Omicron variants accelerated the virus’ spread.
West Virginia University researchers Brian Hendricks and Brad Price are using machine learning and geographic information systems to identify communities in West Virginia where Covid-vaccine uptake is especially low. What the technology reveals can help get testing resources to the people who need them the most: those who live where low vaccination rates make persistent, localized outbreaks likely.
The National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities — a division of NIH — has awarded WVU $2.15 million for the project.
Hendricks, Price and their colleagues will create and validate new machine-learning tools and GIS analyses to maximize the use of localized information on case counts, testing trends, emerging variants and vaccinations. In doing so, they’ll pinpoint counties that face an increased risk of potential outbreaks, and they’ll predict where testing will be most crucial.
Machine learning is a form of artificial intelligence that uses huge amounts of frequently updated data to draw conclusions that grow more and more accurate. Because it’s dynamic — rather than static — it’s a boon for Covid researchers.
Once the researchers know where the Covid hotspots are, they can work with community members in those locations to determine the best ways to get more people tested.
