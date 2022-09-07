“Sleep that knits up the ravell’d sleeve of care,
The death of each day’s life, sore labour’s bath,
Balm of hurt minds, great nature’s second course,
Chief nourisher in life’s feast.”
— William Shakespeare, “MacBeth”
This version of Healthy Hampshire is going to review sleep, and there are some statistics that might possibly unravel your sleeve of care.
Although like many variables, the amount of sleep humans engage in has wide variations, much of the CDC statistics in research of sleep deprivation use an arbitrary benchmark of 7 hours per night. Most people know that sleep has various stages.
The initial stages are termed N1, N2 and N3, which in general designate progressively “deeper” stages of sleep. These stages can be distinguished by such things as EEG tracings (brain wave recordings), breathing rates and muscle activity.
These stages are followed by what is known as REM sleep (REM referring to Rapid Eye Movement). This stage is associated with dreaming and is one of the stages that is felt to be involved with processing information that inputs the brain during the time we’re awake.
Which leads to a common misconception about what happens to the brain during sleep. In contrast to the idea that the brain is powering down totally and there is a generally lower degree of electrical activity that is recorded during sleep.
But the brain is still very active. After all, something had to be happening in my brain when I dreamt that I was in an episode of the “Rockford Files” television show and found something so amusing that my laughter woke me up. Unfortunately it also woke my wife up.
Having her sleep thus interrupted, she proceeded to ask what the heck was so funny. In my half-awake state, I couldn’t explain and simply said she had to be there to “get” it. I promptly fell back to sleep (unfortunately, she wasn’t able to).
Many neurologists believe that dreams, some vivid and realistic and some nutty like mine, represent the brain processing and storing information to the appropriate memory centers in the brain. It’s like when you’re straightening up a cluttered room and temporarily piling unrelated stuff together before putting it back in the appropriate places.
During sleep, after reaching REM sleep, the brain will cycle between stages usually N3 and REM during the latter part of the sleep period. The ability to recall a dream may relate to awakening during the REM cycle. We don’t remember most of our dreams because we go through the “lighter” stages of sleep before fully awakening.
Other things appear to be happening in the brain as well. Researchers at the National Institute of Neurologic Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) have noted that in mice, the flow of cerebrospinal fluid (the fluid that bathes the brain and spinal cord) is increased when mice are sleeping and slows down when the mice are alert.
It is felt that this increased flow of spinal fluid functions to remove toxins or waste products that are the consequence of brain activity. So, one potential consequence of a lack of sleep could be accumulation of these toxins. Research is ongoing regarding this hypothesis.
Sleep deprivation is associated with a number of health hazards. Chronic sleep deprivation has been correlated with increased incidence of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, stroke, depression and anxiety, to name a few entities.
Of interest, research cited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine has shown that sleep deprivation alters one’s perception of risk in that a person can perceive increased expectations of gains and underestimations of potential losses.
Casinos take advantage of this by keeping their lounges lit and there are usually no clocks on the premises to remind the patrons of time passage. Other more precise research has shown that sleep deprivation tends to impair primarily the creative and innovative aspects of frontal lobe activity, whereas organizational skills are less influenced.
Now for those unraveling statistics courtesy of the CDC, regarding sleep deprivation. These are from 2014.
On average 35 percent of the American population got less that 7 hours of sleep.. The highest rate of sleep deprivation (39 percent) was found in the range of 45 to 54 years of age.
The racial groups with the highest rate of sleep deprivation were African Americans and Pacific Islanders (46 percent). With regard to health hazards, the incidence of obesity was 7 percent higher in sleep deprived patients and the incidence of smoking was 8 percent higher in sleep-deprived people.
There was a 9-percent higher incidence of arthritis and a 5-percent higher incidence of asthma among those with less than 7 hours of sleep. These are correlations, not proven cause and effect phenomena.
Geographically, West Virginia fell into the highest quarter of states regarding incidence of sleep deprivation (38 to 44 percent), which also included the neighboring states of Maryland Kentucky, Ohio.
As 4 of William Shakespeare’s countrymen would later sing on their Revolver album, “Please don’t wake me, no don’t shake me, leave me where I am, I’m only sleeping”
During a portion of the time when he’s awake, the writer is part of the primary care provider team at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. Informed and informal discussion of various health topics is available on the podcast “Med Talk with Dr. Andy and Cosmic Charlie” available through the Hampshire Review’s website. First published Nov. 20, 2019
