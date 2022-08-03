There are 5 practices that have been demonstrated to positively affect the health of our community as well as our own.
Blood donation
Approximately 37% of Americans are eligible to donate blood. About 10% of those individuals actually do (that’s 3.7% of all Americans).
Blood is almost always in short supply, but particularly during the warm weather months. It is estimated that an additional 1% of eligible individuals donating blood would alleviate the shortage of blood products.
There is no alternative or substitute for blood. Donating blood is safe and does not cost anything to the donor. The only expenditure incurred is that of time and the discomfort of having a needle placed in an arm.
To learn about upcoming blood drives in our area and to make an appointment to donate, at any time of the year, log on to redcrossblood.org.
Organ donation
In the past 12 months, approximately 20,000 organs were donated for transplantation (including hearts, kidneys, livers and corneas among other organs). Some 85% of organ donations are from deceased donors; the other 15% from living donors.
However, there are approximately 106,000 individuals awaiting transplants. There are 5 times as many people who need organs as there are donated organs.
According to the website pennmedicine.org, a survey showed that 95% of individuals “favor” the concept of organ donation. However, only 54% of Americans are actually registered as organ donors. Also, available data indicate that organ donation is only feasible in about 0.3 per cent of deaths.
Registering as an organ donor is simple; it can be done when renewing a driver’s license and the organ donor status is designated on the license itself.
Covid vaccination
The current rates of full vaccination for Covid-19 are as follows. Nationwide 66% of Americans are fully vaccinated. In West Virginia, about 69% of individuals are fully vaccinated (up from 60% in June 2021).
Hampshire County’s current full vaccination rate is 53%.
The Covid vaccines are effective, have a very low rate of adverse effects, are readily available and are free.
Seat belt usage
According to federal statistics, about 90% of Americans wear seat belts when driving or riding in automobiles. The rate in West Virginia, although at 90.2% in 2019, fell to 88% in 2021.
Seat belts have been required in West Virginia since the enactment of the Manchin Ferretti law in 1993. Using a seat belt reduces the risk of serious injury and death in the event of a motor vehicle accident.
Childhood immunization
In 2018, West Virginia, among other states, had the highest rate of childhood vaccinations. More current data was not readily available, but there were reports last year of a lag in immunizations prior to the school year, as high at 40%, in part due to vaccine hesitancy.
Vaccinations, however, are still required for attendance in public schools.
What it says about us
What does all of this mean with regard to how altruistic we are regarding the health our fellow human beings?
Regarding blood donation, not very, inasmuch as the slight uptick in donations needed to alleviate shortages hasn’t materialized. The situation is so bad that the Red Cross is now feeling compelled to essentially “bribe” people to donate by offering gift cards, and more recently free gas as incentives.
Regarding organ donation, we are also not terribly altruistic. While 95% favor donation, 54% actually follow through. What happened to the other 41 percent?
Covid-19 vaccination is a safe, effective means of reducing transmission of disease, serious illness and deaths from a pandemic virus. It has been utilized by barely over half the population in Hampshire County.
We have not reached a high enough vaccination rate to achieve herd immunity. Analogous to the Red Cross in its attempts to increase blood donations, West Virginia and other jurisdictions have essentially offered incentives (i.e., bribes) to encourage people to get immunized.
On the other hand, compliance was much better with seat belt usage and (until recently) childhood immunizations. These are practices that also involve some minor inconveniences but reduce serious illness, injury and death.
Why is there better compliance on these practices? The answer is simple. They are legal requirements in this state. People are really much better at doing stuff that’s mandatory.
In contrast, blood and organ donation and coronavirus immunizations are not mandatory measures. We aren’t really that good at doing stuff that we’re not forced to do, even if we also benefit from doing so
