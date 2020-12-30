KEYSER — Potomac State College’s nursing program is accepting applications for fall 2021 admission until Jan. 15. Acceptance into the program is competitive and spaces are limited to 24 students each fall.
Pre-nursing students and other college majors may apply for admission to the program after a semester of college coursework, but must also pass a background check, urine drug screening, physical exam and immunizations review by their healthcare provider.
Admitted students must complete the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), confidentiality and American Heart Association Basic Life Support trainings as well as maintain health insurance.
Additionally, students must carry a 3.0 GPA during the entire program.
Students who have been accepted for admission into the Potomac State BSN program follow the same progression plan, curriculum, policies, procedures and student handbook as students on the Morgantown campus; however, they’re able to complete all 4 years of the program on the Keyser campus.
Learning opportunities include smart classrooms; practicing skills and critical reasoning/actions in state-of-the-art simulation labs; and gaining hands-on experience in many clinical facilities, including hospitals, nursing homes and community agencies.
In addition to completing 100 hours of community service throughout the duration of the nursing program, and in keeping with the University’s commitment to improve health care for all West Virginians, nursing students will complete a rural clinical practice experience during their senior year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.