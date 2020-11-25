With the holiday season quickly approaching, the West Virginia Immunization Network is encouraging all state residents to get the flu vaccination before celebrating with family and friends.
Since this year’s flu season coinciding with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, health officials are stressing the importance of the flu vaccination to help keep individuals and families safe and to reduce the number of people needing medical services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CDC has offered advice to help plan for safe fall and winter activities that begin with considering COVID-19 levels in the community to determine if people should postpone, cancel or limit the number of guests at their holiday celebrations. The complete recommendations are online at www.cdc.gov/flu.
