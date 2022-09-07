On Sept. 1, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendations for use of the updated COVID-19 Omicron booster for individuals 12 and older. Shipments of the Omicron boosters are being received in West Virginia and residents will be able to obtain them in pharmacies and their local health departments as soon as they receive them.
“These boosters replace the original boosters, helping provide better protection against circulating variants,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health. “This comes at a critical time as we head into fall and the start of the respiratory season.”
The Omicron booster shot is recommended for those age 12 and older who completed the primary series (for most people that’s the first two shots of Pfizer, Moderna, or Novavax), and their most recent COVID-19 shot of any kind was at least 2 months ago.
Dr. Amjad added, “We strongly recommend you stay up to date on your vaccines to provide increased protection against illness and severe outcomes from COVID. If you have any questions, your vaccine provider can help answer any questions you may have.”
The WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, is being updated this weekend with the new booster changes. The calculator makes it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
