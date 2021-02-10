1. Don’t start smoking tobacco or if you are smoking, quit. Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States.
It is estimated to be a factor in 1 of every 5 deaths in the U.S. An individual who regularly smokes heavily (defined as more than 1 pack per day) will live, on average, 13 years less than a nonsmoker. Someone who smokes less than a pack a day will live 9 years less, and an “intermittent” smoker will have, on average, 5 years cut off his or her life expectancy.
Likewise, a 30-year-old who smokes and does not stop can expect to live about 35 more years. A 30-year-old nonsmoker can expect to live 53 more years.
A male smoker has a 23-fold increased risk of developing a cancer of the respiratory tract. A female smoker has a 12-fold increase risk of developing the same type of cancer. Male smokers are 4 times more likely to develop coronary artery disease; the risk for female smokers is 5-fold.
2. Don’t drink alcohol to excess. This is especially a problem in rural areas of the country. Between 2006 and 2018, deaths related to alcohol increased by 43%.
The rate of alcohol related deaths in women doubled during this time period. These findings were reported by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. These statistics excluded indirect effects from alcohol such as motor vehicle accidents and suicides.
This is a shift from 2000 when there were higher alcohol related deaths in cities. By 2018, small towns and rural areas showed higher rates than urban areas.
3. Exercise more. Some time ago, there was a public radio program called “Car Talk.” It featured 2 brothers, and the program entertained listeners’ calls about problems they had with their cars.
However, the program would frequently go off on unrelated tangents and in 1 of those tangents, 1 of the hosts cited a study that said if you jogged regularly for a specific amount of time (I don’t recall the details), you would live 3 months longer.
Well, the 2 hosts made some quick calculations and (tongue firmly planted in cheek) determined that the extra 3 months of life expectancy was the time that was spent jogging. More on that in the next paragraph.
That aside, a joint study from the National Cancer Institute and the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Massachusetts, published in 2012, demonstrated a correlation between exercise and life expectancy.
A total of 650,000 individuals were studied over a 10-year period of time. During that time 82,000 subjects died. The investigators analyzed the data and noted the following. People who did 75 minutes of brisk walking per week had an average increased life expectancy of 1.89 years (including 5 days worth of exercising during that time).
Those who did brisk walking for 150-300 minutes per week lived about 3.4 years longer (including 36 days of exercise walking in that 3.4 years) and those who did brisk walking for 450 minutes per week lived an additional 4.5 years (73 days of walking included in those 4.5 years) compared to individuals who did not exercise regularly or not at all.
So the exercising took up only a very small fraction of the enhanced survival time. (Take that, “Car Talk” guys.)
4. Buckle up. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 47% of the 37,133 motor vehicle accident fatalities that occurred in 2017 (about 17,500) involved motorists who were not wearing seat belts.
It was also estimated that about 15,000 lives were saved that year from seat belt usage. In 2019, about 90% of motorists used seat belts. You live longer if you don’t die in a motor vehicle accident.
5. Get married.
Statistics show that in general, married people live longer than people who are single. There are, however, differences regarding age differences between spouses.
Gentlemen, marry a woman who is 7-9 years younger than you. Your mortality rate is reduced by 11%, compared to having a wife of about the same age.
Ladies, your best bet is to marry a guy about the same age, Your mortality rate is about 20% higher if you marry a man 7 to 9 years younger than you and is also reduced if you marry a man who is significantly older than you. (This presumably does not include marriages that are featured on “Dateline” or “Forensic Files.”)
The 1st 4 strategies are fairly obvious to most people, but I think most of us do not appreciate the magnitude of benefit from these health and lifestyle interventions.
Item No. 5 is a little less obvious, and investigators continue to debate the cause of these differing life expectancies. There are other obvious ones not elaborated on here, such as substance abuse, and obesity.
There are other aspects of our daily living for which the data are conflicting, such as the effect of regular church attendance.
Oh yeah, and these days if you want you and your fellow citizens to live longer, wash your hands, socially distance, wear masks when 6-foot distancing is not feasible and get immunized against Covid-19.
As I was researching I came across an important distinction. Measures that are beneficial to health tend to improve longevity.
There are no measures that improve the mortality rate, which remains at 100%. We all eventually die.
The writer is part of the primary care provider team at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. Dr. Javeed Khan is a new member of the specialty care team at the clinic. He is a full-time general surgeon who is seeing patients in the clinic and performing surgical procedures and endoscopies at the hospital.
This column is for information purposes only. For medical advice, consult your primary care provider regarding your specific situation,
