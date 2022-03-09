The West Virginia University Extension Offices in Hampshire and Mineral Counties will be offering an in-person Dining with Diabetes class beginning April 4, a Monday, and continuing on Tuesdays, April 12, 19 and 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Burlington Union Church.
Pre-register by contacting the WVU Hampshire County Extension Office at 822-5013 or by emailing Kelly.hicks@mail.wvu.edu.
Dining with Diabetes is a once-a-week class that runs for 4 weeks with a 3-month follow-up class. The class is open to those with diabetes and their family members.
The classes are free, but space is limited and pre-registration is required. Participants must attend all class sessions.
They will learn how to prepare meals that are healthy, easy to prepare and tasty. Participants will learn up-to-date information on nutrition, meal planning, and exercise and how to understand common diabetes-related medical tests. Recipes and handouts will be given to each participant.
Diabetes is a serious and costly disease, but research has shown that those who learn to manage their blood sugar levels, eat healthy and exercise regularly can lower their risk of complications and lead a healthier and more productive life.
Dining with Diabetes is offered statewide and is sponsored by West Virginia University Extension. Additional sponsors of the upcoming April school are WVU Potomac Valley Hospital, Community Educational Outreach Service and Healthy Mineral County Coalition. o
