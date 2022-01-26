Last year I wrote an article in Healthy Hampshire about the importance of blood donation. Today, the issue of blood supply is literally of critical importance.
The Red Cross, through its website and via social media, has described the current blood supply as being “dangerously low,” a characterization I had not previously witnessed.
In today’s article, I am not only discussing facts about blood donation, but I am urging the readership to join in what is a campaign to help save lives. About 37% of Americans are capable and qualified to donate blood. About 10% of that 37% actually donate blood. That is, 3.7% of Americans supply blood for the rest of the country.
Approximately 43,000 pints or units of blood are transfused daily. One out of 7 hospitalized patients require a transfusion.
It is estimated that if an additional 1 percent of eligible donors gave blood, there would be few if any shortages. Another estimate is that if the number of current donors donated 3 times a year, blood shortages would be a rare occurrence.
There is no upper age limit to donation, but there is a lower age limit of 16. There is a minimum weight requirement of 110. Donations can be made as frequently as 56 days (this is the average time it takes to replace the iron lost from blood donation) and one can donate as many as 6 times a year.
Blood donation is safe. There are 13 separate tests performed on donated blood, 11 of which are to screen for infectious diseases. A quick test is performed to determine if enough iron is present to safely donate.
To assure the safety of the blood supply, a potential donor is required to answer a series of questions. Many of those questions involve potential exposures to and transmission of infectious diseases.
Some of these potential exposures are connected with foreign travel, exposure to other individuals who may transmit infections, and other factors.
For example, bovine spongiform encephalopathy is a disease better known as mad cow disease, which has been diagnosed in other countries. This is a disease that can be acquired from eating beef tainted with what is known as a prion and results in incurable neurologic deterioration.
The pre-donation questions are answered either at the time of donation, or can be reviewed, prior to the appointment, online at redcrossblood.org under the site called RapidPass. (At this same website, you can make an appointment to donate blood by selecting the blood drive location and reserving a time).
The pre-donation questions can be answered, and the responses printed out and presented at the time of the appointment. This will save time and can even alert you to the fact that you may not be eligible to donate, avoiding an unnecessary trip to the blood drive site.
If you wish to donate at a time other than when the blood drives are here locally, a donation center is located on 561 Fortress Drive in Winchester, (an appointment is needed to donate there). You must not have a fever or symptoms suggestive of an acute illness at the time of the donation.
Blood donation is a selfless, precious gift that can save a life. In the future, you may require that same gift.
Please help to make blood available if needed by your family, friends, fellow citizens, or yourself.
The writer practices internal medicine at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. He is part of the primary care clinical team that includes Family practitioner Dr. Andy Wilcox, Physician Assistants Karen Kimmel and Brianna Maxfield and Nurse Practitioner Missy Strite.
