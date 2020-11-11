By now, most people have some familiarity with SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes the disease known as COVID-19. We are continuing to learn more about the virus as the pandemic continues to flare across the United States.
Here is what we know so far:
The virus can be transmitted many different ways, although some are far more likely than others. It is true that the virus can be transmitted by surface contact (for example, an infected person touching a countertop and an uninfected person touching it later).
It is also possible to spread the virus by using aerosol-based cleaners such as compressed-air Lysol spray cans to disinfect surfaces. However, these transmission risks are very low in comparison to what has been widely accepted as the most common form of transmission of SARS-Cov-2: airborne droplets.
Simply put, the largest and most prevalent spreader of the virus is through breathing in public places without masks.
There is no currently widely accessible, proven effective treatment for this virus. There is as yet no vaccine that has been extensively tested and proven to be safe and effective.
You may have seen that President Trump was successfully treated for COVID-19; this treatment was done with therapies not yet approved by the FDA and which are not yet suitable for widespread use.
Over 230,000 Americans have died from this disease, without access to these approaches, and the United States has approximately 25 percent of reported cases worldwide despite only housing 4 percent of the world’s population.
Most people know that the virus can be, and often is fatal, particularly for higher risk patients with COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), heart disease and diabetes mellitus. Although younger people and children are less at risk, nonetheless, there have been severe illness and deaths in these age groups as well.
Recent research data has led to estimates that as many as 40 percent of people who acquire Coronavirus never develop symptoms but are still contagious.
The existence of this non-symptomatic population and the fact that infected individuals can transmit the virus before symptoms develop are the main factors that make control of the viral spread extremely difficult.
That’s why it is paramount that infection control measures such as mask wearing in public and social distancing of at least 6 feet be observed by everyone.
There is also another aspect of COVID-19 that is not common among infectious diseases. What is now being appreciated is that there is a population of individuals who develop COVID-19 who survive, but have lingering symptoms for as long as months after acquiring the infection.
These individuals are referred to as “Covid19 Long Haulers.” For these folks, the virus is the unwelcome houseguest who won’t pack up and leave.
Physicians in Paris recently reported that they have seen as many as 30 Long Haulers every week between mid-May and late July. Many were healthcare workers who had massive exposures to the virus early in the pandemic.
A group in the United Kingdom reported that about 10 percent of people who have had COVID-19 experience prolonged symptoms. What is unusual about the Long Haulers is that most of them had not required hospitalization for the acute phase of the disease.
In a study of 292 patients with COVID, a third of them had not returned to their usual state of health 3 weeks after testing positive, even individuals between the ages of 18 and 34.
The typical symptoms in these Long Haulers include fatigue, shortness of breath, joint pain and chest pains. Some of these patients have had symptoms for as long as 4 or 5 months after testing positive.
More disturbing to many of these victims is the presence of impaired memory, difficulty concentrating and extreme fatigue. The symptoms are reminiscent of patients who have Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.
Some investigators theorize that there may be a link between the Long Hauler syndrome and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome in that most people with the latter also give histories of having a viral or flu-like illness prior to the onset of their chronic symptoms.
The investigators believe that an acquired malfunction of the immune system secondary to acute infections could be involved in these syndromes.
So, there is an extreme variability in responses to Coronavirus, ranging from no symptoms to acute but resolving illness, to chronic symptoms, to death.
Is this a rare situation? Not at all. Another example is Hepatitis C. About 15 percent of people who acquire Hepatitis C manage to fight off the infection with no treatment and the vast majority have no symptoms from the exposure. Tests demonstrate that the virus is cleared from their bodies, but the patients have antibodies that prove the existence of the previous infection.
Among the other 85 percent of individuals who develop chronic infection with the virus, without getting treatment, a significant percentage develop cirrhosis of the liver, end stage liver failure, and/or liver cancer
COVID-19 is not going away any time soon, as recent numbers nationally and locally reveal. The virus has a short span of viability outside of a host, but we as a community need to adhere to social distancing practices and mask wearing to limit the opportunities for the virus to spread.
Currently, this is all we have to combat this plague.
The writer practices at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. He is a member
of the primary care team that includes family practitioner Dr. Andy Wilcox, nurse practitioners Missy Strite and Angelina Musselman, and physician assistant Karen Kimmel. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.