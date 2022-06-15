CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2022, 1 of only 240 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.
The award recognizes UPMC Western Maryland’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that it has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.
To receive the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award, UPMC Western Maryland has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry for two consecutive years (2020 and 2021), and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures. Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.
The Centers for Disease Control estimates that over 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.
“We remain extremely proud of the continued success of our cardiac program. Countless positive patient experiences are driven by the many dedicated staff members, advanced practice providers and physicians at the UPMC Western Maryland Heart and Vascular Institute,” said James Karstetter, UPMC Western Maryland Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President, Patient Care Services. “Their drive and determination to make sure we are consistently performing at the highest level possible ensures our patients are receiving the best cardiac care possible.” o
