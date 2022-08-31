We wax poetic for pre-pandemic times. Then, numbers are tabulated.
In 2019, approximately 67,000 people died of violence-related injuries in the U.S. Two-thirds of these deaths were by suicide; one-quarter were homicides; just under 9% were of unknown origin; 1.4% involved law enforcement; and less than 1% were unintentional gun deaths.
The suicide rate was higher for males than for females.
The suicide rate was highest among American Indian or Alaska Native and white males.
The homicide rate was highest among Black males.
Among men, the most common method used for suicide was a firearm; among women, poisoning.
“Mental health problems, intimate partner problems, interpersonal conflicts, and acute life stressors were primary circumstances for multiple types of violent death,” reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sleepless Over Climate Change
The warming Earth is ruining sleep. From 2015 to 2017, global temperatures rose to an average 86 degrees F. At the same time, according to a study, average sleep times dropped just over 14 minutes, more for older people, women and people in lower-income countries.
Sleep is triggered and sustained by lower temperatures, which aid a lowering in core body temperature.
Just before vomiting, the mouth is flooded with saliva, which acts as a protective barrier to stomach acids passing through.
Gossypiboma: an object accidentally left inside of a patient after surgery
Chaetophobia: fear of hair
Agar is a gelatinous substance derived from boiled and dried seaweed. It’s used as a setting agent in jellies, desserts and custards, as a thickener in soups and ice cream and in laxatives. It’s also used as a microbial growth medium in petri dishes.
Q: Why don’t ants get sick?
A: Because they have anty bodies.
“If it came from a plant, eat it. If it was made in a plant, don’t.” — Author and food activist Michael Pollan
