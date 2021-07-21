If you’ve noticed an increased recurrence of skin conditions such as eczema and itchiness, one reason might be poor air quality, especially in places such as California, where wildfires have been frequent and massive in recent years.
Researchers studied the Camp Fire of 2018, noting that there was a 50 percent increase in pediatric visits to dermatology clinics in the region compared to weeks without a wildfire. Adult visits for eczema, a condition that leaves skin red and itchy, were up 15 percent.
The Mouse That Scarred (Not)
Wound healing is a complex process, with a lot of cellular and molecular players. It does not give up its secrets easily. But researchers think they’ve uncovered a big one: In mouse studies, they identified a protein within fibroblasts, a type of skin cell that is involved in scar formation.
When they reprogrammed fibroblasts to make scars without using this protein, the resulting cells regrew tissues with hair follicles and sweat glands and the mechanical strength of skin. In other words, healthy, unmaimed skin with no visible scar.
The next step is to try the approach with larger animals whose skin more closely resembles humans, such as pigs.
Body of Knowledge
Right-handed people live, on average, nine years longer than left-handed people.
Get Me That. Stat!
With more children stuck at home during the pandemic (sometimes with minimal parental supervision) and firearms sales surging (for a variety of reasons), reports of gun injuries to children have grown dramatically.
In the first six months in 2018, there were 2.76 firearm injuries per million children; in 2019 it was 2.70; in the pandemic year of 2020, it was an astounding 5.09. A similar trend was seen in gun injuries inflicted by children.
Counts
40: Percentage of people in the United States deemed to breathe unhealthy air.
60: Percentage more like those breathing unhealthy air are people of color.
Source: American Lung Association
Doc Talk
Bradycardia: a slow heart rate, usually below 60 beats per minute; the opposite is tachycardia, over 100 beats per minute.
Mania of the Week
Alliomania: an uncontrollable obsession for garlic.
Best Medicine
I just found out I’m colorblind. The diagnosis came completely out of the purple.
Observation
“You don’t have to be a wreck. You don’t have to be sick. One’s aim in life should be to die in good health. Just like a candle that burns out.” -- French actress, singer and director Jeanne Moreau (1928-2017)
Medical Myths
Breastfeeding does not cause breasts to sag. Pregnancy itself may cause breasts to stretch as they become bigger, and then recover differently, but breastfeeding has no effect. Smoking, on the other hand, has been empirically linked to sagging breasts. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.