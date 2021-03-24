March is National Women’s History Month. The following are some historical firsts involving women in the field of medicine.
1. Who was the 1st woman physician in the United States and when did she attend medical school?
The answer is Elizabeth Blackwell, who in 1847 became the 1st woman to enroll in medical school in the United States. Needless to say, she was in a distinct minority at the time. She was a fully trained physician, but could not vote.
In recognition of her pioneering accomplishment, a medal named in her honor is awarded to women physicians who have had distinguished careers and accomplishments that have advanced the field of medicine (more on that later). As an aside, the 1st entering class of the Johns Hopkins Medical School in 1893 had 3 female students. That year, there were a total of 18 students in the class.
2. Who is considered the 1st nurse practitioner?
The answer is Mary Grant Seacole (1805-1881). Although, at that time, there was no formal nurse practitioner program, her scope of practice at the time would merit that designation.
She was born in Jamaica. Her mother was a doctress (comparable to a “medicine man” in American Indian tribes). Her father was a Scottish naval officer. Of note, in the course of her career, she worked with Florence Nightingale during the Crimean War.
The 1st nurse practitioner program was begun at the University of Colorado, founded by Dr. Henry Silver and nurse Loretta Ford. It was originally designed primarily for pediatric care and established mainly to provide medical care to underserved rural areas where there were physician shortages.
With regard to numbers of Seacole’s successors, as of September 2020, there were 203,784 female NPs, and 23,839 male NPs in the United States. In West Virginia, the numbers were 1,452 female and 131 male NPs. (These numbers courtesy of the Kaiser Family Foundation.)
3. Who is the 1st woman to graduate as a physician assistant in the United States?
Joyce Nicholls is the 1st female to be formally educated as a physician assistant. She enrolled in 1965, when the program was established, and graduated in 1970.
The physician assistant program was also designed to increase medical services in underserved areas. It was primarily designed to enroll ex-military corpsmen who had previous experience in caring for military personnel.
Ms. Nicholls had a number of obstacles. She was a woman, she was African-American, and she had no experience as she was not in the military as a corpsman. Nonetheless, she was accepted into the program.
She was accepted and supported by her fellow classmates. In fact, in the middle of her 1st year, her house burned down. Her fellow students helped raise funds to help her with expenses, even getting Christmas gifts for her children. She was involved in the birth of the organization known as the American Association of Physician Assistants. She passed away in 2012.
With regard to numbers of Ms. Nicholl’s successors, as of September 2020, in the US there were 70,784 female PAs and 34,995 male PAs. In West Virginia, there were 328 female PAs and 171 male PAs. (Again, statistics courtesy of the KFF)
4. Who is considered to be the founder of the field of Pediatric Cardiology?
That distinction belongs to Dr. Helen Brooke Taussig (1898-1986). In 1944, along with Dr. Alfred Blaylock and Vivien Thomas, she developed the “Blue Baby” operation, which was a surgical procedure that corrected a congenital heart deformity that resulted in inadequate oxygenation of blood.
For her accomplishments, she was awarded the Elizabeth Blackwell medal (see above) and in 1964 was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Lyndon Johnson. She also became the 2nd woman at the Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions to be appointed a full Professor of Medicine.
These are but a few of the women pioneers in the field of medicine. Also of note, today, more than 50% of all medical students enrolled in the United States are women.
The writer is a member of the primary care provider team at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic (50% of whom are women...soon to be 60%) o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.