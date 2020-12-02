Hello, folks. If you just tuned in you missed the first 2 rounds of Jeopardy! and we’re about to look at our contestants’ answers for Final Jeopardy.
Our contestants are Rand Paul, senator from Kentucky; Dr. Scott Atlas, neuro-radiologist and member of the administration’s coronavirus task force; and Dr. Anthony Fauci, renowned and respected epidemiologist who has headed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease since 1984.
The Final Jeopardy clue in the category of Public Health is, (Ding): “Having the U.S. population obtain Herd Immunity by naturally acquiring Covid 19”
(Jeopardy! theme plays for 30 seconds)
Senator Paul, you were in 3rd place but because your total after Double Jeopardy was in the minus side, you were not eligible for Final Jeopardy.
In 2nd place was Dr. Atlas, who wrote down, “What is a tremendous idea, one that has been proven to be effective for any infectious disease?”
No, sorry, that is incorrect and your wager was “ My credibility as someone with any expertise in epidemiology.” Interesting, a low wager that had little chance of helping you win.
Moving on to our 3rd contestant, Dr. Fauci. He had a commanding lead and his question was, “What is a terrible idea, which has been shown to have no efficacy in combating a number of past infectious disease epidemics?”
That is the correct response, and congratulations on winning today’s game.
The above fictional scenario, in tribute to the late Alex Trebek, was written to reiterate the importance of utilizing social distancing and mask wearing to minimize exposure to a dangerous virus that has claimed over a quarter of a million American lives.
Acquisition of herd immunity through natural exposure to infectious agents is, indeed, a terrible idea. Population-wide natural acquisition of an infectious disease to try and acquire herd immunity to an infectious disease has the consequence of having significant numbers of people becoming seriously ill and dying.
It is also a time consuming process and frequently doesn’t even work.
To cite an example, human beings had been exposed to smallpox for over 2 millennia and herd immunity was never naturally acquired. Widespread immunity was not acquired until an effective vaccine was developed.
That vaccine essentially rendered smallpox extinct. Even with an effective vaccine, a concerted worldwide effort to eradicate smallpox, which began in 1959, did not fully render the virus extinct until 19 years later, in 1978.
To cite another example, after 40 years there is no herd immunity to HIV. It is not a coincidence that this failure is due to a lack of an effective vaccine for this virus.
An effective vaccine can potentially invoke a better immune response than a naturally acquired infection. Vaccines can target specific portions of an infecting organism that are crucial to the organism reproducing.
Further, once the immune system is “primed” by exposure to a foreign antigen like a virus, repeat exposures tend to induce an even greater immune response.
This is the rationale behind vaccine schedules that call for repeat injections to foster higher antibody levels. Additionally, complication rates from vaccines are far lower than they are with naturally acquired infections.
While awaiting the availability of an effective vaccine, it is important to utilize other measures to minimize the damage from the coronavirus. Mask wearing and social distancing have been shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths from Covid 19.
The reductions in these adverse events is the result of reduced rates of infection because these measures prevent the spread of the virus
The writer practices internal medicine at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. Opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of the Hampshire Memorial Hospital, its Multispecialty Clinic, Valley Health or the Hampshire Review.
