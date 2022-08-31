37077 S JFS 0666 XX

A study from WVU School of Nursing researcher Veronica Gallo highlights how faith community nurses can be key to addressing the mental health needs of people who attend churches, mosques, synagogues and other houses of worship. Her findings appear in the Journal of Christian Nursing. 

Faith communities aren’t solely places for worship and religion, according to West Virginia University research. They can also serve as conduits in addressing the mental health needs of congregants.

A new study by Veronica Gallo, with the WVU School of Nursing, highlights how faith community nurses can be key to the mental health of people who attend churches, mosques, synagogues and other houses of worship.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.