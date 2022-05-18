KEYSER — The increased demand for nurses has led the West Virginia University School of Nursing to extend the nursing application deadline for its BSN program on the Keyser campus.
Individuals interested in becoming a nurse have until July 1 to submit their applications. The extension applies to WVU’s program in Beckley too.
“At each of our campuses, WVU School of Nursing students have the opportunity to ‘practice before they practice’ in our state-of-the-art simulation facilities,” said Keyser campus chair April Shapiro. “Our hands-on simulation experiences are unmatched in preparing students for real world patient care.”
WVU’s nursing program prepares graduates to serve as registered nurses instate or beyond. Through academic and clinical experiences, students will focus on the 5 core competencies that provide the framework for the BSN curriculum, including critical thinking, nursing interventions, professionalism, caring and communication.
After completion of all pre-requisite courses, the BSN program is 6 semesters of clinical nursing courses. Applications for the Beckley and Keyser campuses will continue to be reviewed through July 1 as space remains.
For more information about the BSN program, email recruitment specialist Phillip Engelkemier at phillip.engelkemier@hsc.wvu.edu.
