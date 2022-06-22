PITTSBURGH — UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh has been recognized as one of the top pediatric hospitals in the country, earning the 6th position on the 2022-23 U.S. News and World Report honor roll of best children’s hospitals.
The Honor Roll is awarded to only 10 children’s hospitals nationwide.
UPMC Children’s Hospital was ranked for excellence in all pediatric specialty areas and is among the top 10 in 6 specialties — cardiology and heart surgery (No. 3); diabetes and endocrinology (No. 6); neonatology (No. 4); neurology and neurosurgery (No. 10); pulmonology and lung surgery (No. 8); and urology (No. 8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.