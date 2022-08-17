Thursday of last week the children and grown-ups of the various Sunday Schools in our community enjoyed a real treat in the form of a union Sunday School picnic at Stump’s Grove. Children predominated, of course, as they make up the larger part of our Sunday Schools, but many older people were present and it is estimated there were well on to four hundred people at the gathering.
Philip E. Beer will sing favorite solos at the Opera House Monday, August 21st, at 8:15 p.m. Will sing “A Knot of Blue and Gray.” Romney Male Quartette will sing. Miss Margaret Cunningham Pianist. – Advertisement.
Mrs. John J. Cornwell left Sunday evening for Baltimore where she will spend several days. From there she will go to Scarboro, N.Y. for a visit of several weeks with her daughter, Mrs. Eugene E. Ailes.
50 Years Ago — Aug. 16, 1972
Jay Rockefeller IV, campaigning in the Eastern Panhandle this week, attended a coffee hour this morning at Sanders Lounge near Romney.
YELLOW SPRING – Showers over the weekend were welcomed as the lawns and gardens had become quite dry, and our beautiful Cacapon River had become quite low, as hundreds of canoeists found out the past week. Most of our local gardeners and farmers are complaining about their crops maturing improperly. Tomatoes are blighting, along with cucumbers, cantaloupes and cabbage. Tourists galore are flooding in for fishing, boating and camping along the cool lakes and streams. All camps from here to Capon Bridge are filled to capacity.
40 Years Ago — Aug. 18, 1982
Construction has begun on the new Augusta Fire House.
Mrs. Lucy Martin Everett celebrated her 101st birthday recently at the Kidwell Nursing Home.
Mrs. Harriett Browning was named Queen for a Day by the Springfield Extension Homemakers Club. She reigned over the many activities at the Spring Festival held in May at the Ruritan Club bldg.
Mrs. Nelson Davis, Wirgman Ave., Romney, accompanied by her sister-in-law, Mrs. Luella Davis, Winchester, Va., spent two weeks in Hawaii visiting the former’s son, Terry, who is serving with the U.S. Air Force at Hickman AF Base.
30 Years Ago — Aug. 19, 1992
Historic Romney, the oldest town in West Virginia, was recently visited by another relic of historical significance. A 1948 BL-2 vintage diesel engine passed through Romney en route to Moorefield this week. The engine, owned by Cass Scenic Railroad, was loaned for use with the Potomac Eagle Excursion Train that runs the South Branch Valley Railroad.
Hampshire County’s Senior 4-H Livestock Team won the state contest recently. The team placed first in beef, second in sheep and fifth in swine. Team members are Elece Mulledy, Tom Sulser, John Sulser and Travis Pyles. Travis was named best overall judge and received a plaque. Team coach is Bob Cheves.
20 Years Ago — Aug. 21, 2002
Bill and Susan Boscoe, Pittsburgh, Pa., were in town for several days last week visiting her parents, Norwood and Dot Haines.
From my friend Janice Hockman – the key to staying ahead of stress is “PEP”: positive, enthusiastic and playful.
Dave Watterworth spent several days in Annapolis, Md. visiting Al Pfass and several days in Lorton, Va. visiting friends John McNamara and Joy Kleinfeldt. Dave also attended the Aspen Hill Christian Church, where he had been a pastor for 16 years.
10 Years Ago — Aug. 22, 2012
SPRINGFIELD – A 26-year-old Woodbine, Md. man was killed Sunday morning after falling off a cliff at Camp Cliffside near Springfield, according to the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office. William J. Raines III was collecting firewood when witnesses said they heard him fall, said Sheriff Nathan Sions.
ROMNEY – Marianna Leone, Hampshire County schools’ administrative assistant and director of secondary education, will become interim superintendent by a unanimous vote of the Board of Education last Wednesday.
AUGUSTA – Overall fair attendance was down this year, partly due to the soggy weather. This year, over 6,500 people attended the county fair compared to over 7,000 last year – a difference of more than 500. Attendance was down specifically on Tuesday and Friday due to thunderstorms that produced heavy rains. Allen Hott, treasurer of the Hampshire County Fair, said he couldn’t pinpoint exactly what was different from last year except for the rain.
