Springfield

The old Texaco station along the Cumberland Road in Springfield from the 1st half of the 20th Century

100 Years Ago — Aug. 16, 1922

Thursday of last week the children and grown-ups of the various Sunday Schools in our community enjoyed a real treat in the form of a union Sunday School picnic at Stump’s Grove. Children predominated, of course, as they make up the larger part of our Sunday Schools, but many older people were present and it is estimated there were well on to four hundred people at the gathering.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.