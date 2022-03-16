THIS WEEK
March 16-22
March 16
HC Development Authority 10 a.m., Taggart Hall.
HC Planning Commission 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team 7 p.m., HC Emergency Operations Center, Jersey Mountain Road.
Attorney general mobile office 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Senior Center, 280 School St., Romney
VFW Post 1101 6:30 p.m., The Bank of Romney Community Building, Romney.
March 17
American Legion Post 137 7 p.m., Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
HC Parks and Rec Commission 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Potomac Highlands Amateur Radio Club 7 p.m., Sions Equipment Co., 331 Clay St., Moorefield. Anyone interested in the radio hobby is welcome. For more info, visit www.pharc.org.
March 18
Sam Weber and the Ladles concert 6:30 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge.
March 19
Celtic and Moore concert 4 p.m., Bottling Works, 426 E. main St., Romney, featuring the Honeybee Community Choir and guests. Tickets: www.hampshirearts.com or at the door.
First responders luncheon 1-3 p.m., Mountain View Assembly of God, U.S. 50 atop Cooper Mountain. Free, buffet style. Honoring the service of first responders. Bring family or significant other. RSVP to 304-496-9174.
Feed My Sheep meal 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 339 Elk Place, Romney. Free, everyone welcome.
March 20
St. Patty’s Day soup luncheon and dessert auction 11 a.m. until soup sells out, 1 p.m. auction Sun., March 20, Burlington Fire Hall. Freewill offering. Sponsored by the Klover Krusaders 4-H Club. Menu: vegetable, potato, chicken noodle soups, chili, corned beef and cabbage, homemade rolls and cornbread, drinks, desserts and more. Bring containers for carryout.
Camera Club 2-4 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free; donations welcome. Anyone interested in photography is welcome. Help session 1-2 p.m.
Poetry after noon 2:30-4 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free; donations welcome. All ages; read, recite or listen. Led by John Berry.
March 21
HC Board of Education 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., Central Office, School St., Romney. 5:30 LSIC meetings with Romney Elementary, Romney Middle and Slanesville Middle. 6:30 regular meeting
American Legion Post 91 6 p.m., Post Home. SAL regular meeting held Sunday before at 5 p.m. Questions contact Jim Childress, 304-822-8339.
GFWC Romney 7 p.m., Romney Presbyterian, 100 W. Rosemary Lane.
North River Ruritan Club 7 p.m., 56 Mutt Run, Delray
March 22
County Commission 6 p.m., courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
Books and Beyond 1:30 p.m., HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Book: “Nomanland.” Meeting is tentative, depending on Covid conditions.
Looking ahead
March 23-29
HC Committee on Aging Board of Directors 10 a.m. Wed., March 23, COA Administration office, 24781 Northwestern Pike, Romney
HC Historic Landmarks Commission 2 p.m. Wed., March 23, HC Courthouse Court Room, 19 E. Main St., Romney
Candidate forum 7 p.m. Fri., March 25, Bank of Romney Community Center, 165 E. Main St., Romney. We the People forum for delegate candidates.
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. social meet-and-greet, 7 p.m. meeting Fri., March 25, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Foodie Friday 4-6 p.m. Fri., March 25, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney
Herb Club 1:30-3 p.m., Sun., March 27, River House, Capon Bridge. Free; registration required.
Jersey Mt. Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Mon., March 28, Clubhouse, 81 Ruritan Drive, Three Churches
WEEK IN, WEEK OUT
Support Groups
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 6 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Friday, all at Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday, 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Fridays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
For the kids
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturdays. Free. Materials provided for arts-and-crafts projects. Grown-ups are welcome too.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Preschool virtual story hour 11 a.m. each Wednesday, CB Public Library Facebook page. Corresponding crafts available on the library porch Thursday evenings.
Cub Scout Pack 32 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For boys and girls K-5th grade. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Boy Scout Troop 76 and 9076 7 p.m. Thursday, Legion Post 91, 154 E. Main St., Romney. Year-round, ages 11-18. Call Shaun Steinemann at 304-703-9345 or Doug Stokes at 540-535-8414
Interest groups
Romney Rotary noon lunch meeting Wednesdays, Main Street Grill. Contact Crystal Mayfield, 304-813-2412 or Romney RotaryClub@gmail.com for membership information.
Knit Wits 10 a.m. Thursday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. All skill levels. For more info, call Nancy Judd at 304-822-5116.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
River House singers practice 4-5 p.m. Sunday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free, open to all
For goodness’ sake
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Romney food pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Capon Bridge food pantry 4-5:30 p.m. the 1st 4 Tuesdays of each month, Amazing Grace Baptist Church, Christian Church Road.
Capon Bridge food pantry 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Springfield food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Springfield Assembly of God, 7637 Cumberland Road.
Augusta food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta. Call 304-496-7850.
Springfield Treasure House 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
Capon Bridge Clothing closet 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Helping Hands 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 9-7 Thursday, 24 W. Main St. Also has medical supplies. Proceeds benefit Hampshire County nonprofits.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org
