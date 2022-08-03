WVSDB

The 4th-grade class at the West Virginia School for the Blind in 1974 included (left to right) Jackie Johnson, David Oliver, Scott Forquer, the teacher Mrs. Hughes, Rodney Kinser and Jessie Rayl.

100 Years Ago — Aug. 2, 1922

Headline stack reporting on primary election: Mrs. Brown gets county; two to one vote for woman candidate for the U.S. Senate. Seibert gets Congress vote. Zimmerman wins legislative vote—Noland for county superintendent. Martin and Oates win out. Small vote out on both Democratic and Republican tickets. Edwards and Bower get Co. Outside vote slow in coming in and state results not yet known.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.