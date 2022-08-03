Headline stack reporting on primary election: Mrs. Brown gets county; two to one vote for woman candidate for the U.S. Senate. Seibert gets Congress vote. Zimmerman wins legislative vote—Noland for county superintendent. Martin and Oates win out. Small vote out on both Democratic and Republican tickets. Edwards and Bower get Co. Outside vote slow in coming in and state results not yet known.
A dispatch from Martinsburg, dated July 29th, states that Miss Leona M. Carr, 17 years old, is dead; her father, L.O. Carr, 47, is dangerously injured with a punctured lung; Mrs. Leslie Seibert, a sister, is slightly injured; a brother, William Carr, is bruised and shocked and four others slightly hurt as the result of a seven-passenger automobile turning a complete somersault at Marlowe, Berkeley county last Friday evening.
50 Years Ago — Aug. 2, 1972
The strike at General Telephone Company of the Southeast is a paradox of illegality and legality. According to a spokesman for the company the strike is illegal in most of the five state area it covers. Only the Romney local is acting legally. Their contract expired some time ago and they have been working under an extension of contract. Monday the local served notice of cancellation of contract and Tuesday morning over 100 workers joined the North Carolina pickets.
40 Years Ago — Aug. 4, 1982
Potomac Edison has begun a refurbishing project of the town’s historical markers. Ben Elkins, district manager, arranged the project.
The George Sloan Arnold Physical Fitness Center was formally dedicated on July 28.
The new cattle barn at the HC fairgrounds has been completed.
30 Years Ago — Aug. 5, 1992
After summer droughts and winter freezes for the last seven years, Hampshire County orchardists are looking forward to a better than average crop of peaches this year. West Virginia Extension Agent Bob Cheves said, however, that although the overall crop of peaches should be better than average this year, it will not be a bumper crop.
20 Years Ago — Aug. 7, 2002
LEHEW – Dorry Hummer returned to Germany on Friday after spending the month of July with family in Lehew.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department conducted its first training session with nine volunteers who now make up the newly established deputy reserve.
The nine individuals selected as the first group of reserve deputies are Jamie Carter, Charles Connell, Niki Downing, Alan Judy, James Method, Troy Riggleman, Eugene Rinker, Robert Walker and Robert Willhoite. Most or all the volunteers have backgrounds in some type of emergency response or law enforcement field.
10 Years Ago — Aug. 1, 2012
ROMNEY— Following his defeat in the May 8 primary, Terry Craver said, “People started asking me to continue the fight and be a write-in candidate.” Craver said regardless of his loss in the primary he feels it is his obligation to be a part of the solution to what he calls the stagnation of the state and federal governments.
Craver ran under the Republican ticket in the primary against incumbent Delegate Ruth Rowan (57th District). Rowan received 889 votes to Craver’s 409.
ROMNEY — It is tradition in Hampshire County on the first Wednesday after Labor Day for the Rotary Club to honor the five chosen for nomination as the Knight of Olde Hampshire.
This year’s nominees are Eugene Billmeyer, Patty Davis, Jim Evans, Iliff Maphis and Marjorie McCannon.
RIO — The Potomac Valley Men’s Choir will sing for a benefit for Scott Charlton on Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren.
