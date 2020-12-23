100 Years Ago — Dec. 22, 1920
Elbert Thompson was home from Gore, Va., for a day or 2 during the holidays.
Miss Daisy Goldsborough came home from Clendening to spend the holidays.
Mrs. Dailey Kenny and children, of Winchester, visited at G. W. Parsons’ during the holidays.
50 Years Ago — Dec. 23, 1970
A high of 63 degrees on the 19th and a low of 25 degrees on the 21st have been recorded by Miss Frances Vance. Precipitation measured 1.48 inches for the week.
Oshel C. Parsons, Secretary of The W. Va. State Bar, has announced the list of W. Va. attorneys who have been appointed members of the various committees established by the State Bar. William H. Ansel Jr., Romney, has been reappointed a member of the standing committee on Jurisprudence and Law Reform, a committee which concerns itself with all matters relating to the jurisdiction of and procedure in the courts, and to the reform of the substantive law. Committee appointments are made by the President of the State Bar and approved by the Board of Governors, and they are for a period of 1 year.
Mr. and Mrs. Garrett Davidson, of Green Spring, announce the engagement of their daughter, Debra Elizabeth, to Roger Dale Piper, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Raymond Piper, of Oldtown. The wedding is planned for Jan. 2.
40 Years Ago — Dec. 24, 1980
Although the unofficial total buck deer harvest for W. Va. was off by about 7 percent from last year’s record, Hampshire County actually had an increase over last year and held its tie for honor place as the best deer hunting county in the state. This year’s unofficial harvest in Hampshire County is unofficially listed at 2,644 as compared with last year’s 2,625 official count.
Until 1681, a Massachusetts law prohibited celebrating Christmas “by feasting, or any other way.” Like thousands of dour-faced reformers, gloomy New Englanders had ignored the holiday. They feared that Christmas was the work of the devil, and if not, certainly the frivolous. As the patron saint of Saturnalia, Santa Claus was rejected as barbarous by the good, but over-religious folk of New England. Eventually, the Dickson concept of the holiday was accepted. The citizens of Boston, “the Athens of the New World,” came to realize that Christmas could be a happy time, with socializing.
Mrs. Madeline M. Blue, President of the Board of Directors of the Potomac Comprehensive Diagnostic and Guidance Center, Inc., is pleased to announce the awarding of a $42,000 grant from the Benedum Foundation. The Potomac Center, a community facility located in Romney, provides services to developmentally disabled people and their families in 12 counties of eastern W. Va.
30 Years Ago — Dec. 25, 1990
What would the holiday season be without The Nutcracker? The W. Va. Symphony, Music Director and Conductor Thomas Conlin, and Ballet South, under the artistic direction of internationally acclaimed teacher and dancer, Dame Sonia Arova, will present the holiday classic on Fri., Dec. 21, and Sat., Dec. 22 in the Municipal Auditorium.
Ms. Paula Moffett’s 3rd through 6th grade 4-H members and reading students at Capon Bridge Elementary have begun a new aquatics program. The Aquatic Maestro is a year-long project in learning the basics of home aquarium set-up, water quality maintenance and fish care. Ms. Mofett’s students will be the 1st in the state of W. Va. to try this project.
Communities in the area, particularly in Romney, Springfield and Fort Ashby, are expressing the true Spirit of Christmas with their choices of decorations for their center court trees this year. Although they have had a designated community tree in the past, it was customarily trimmed with the traditional lights, but this year the yellow ribbons as well as the national colors of red, white and blue have been added. Romney’s tree is located on the courthouse lawn, Springfield’s on what is called their square, and more particularly on the corner lot of Ed’s Kountry Korner, and Fort Ashby’s is on the north corner of the Post Office lawn.
20 Years Ago — Dec. 27, 2000
Second verse — same as the 1st. That appears to be the outlook for this year’s winter season, with meteorologists predicting an unpredictable winter. According to a spokesperson for the National Weather Service, projecting the weather a week ahead is virtually impossible. It all seems to depend on the source of information when it comes to weather watching. Bees have built their nests high in the trees this winter, which, according to many, means a hard winter is on the way.
Escaping a cold wind-swept winter day with a visit to the cozy haven of the Capon Bridge Library speaks volumes about what this small rural library means to the eastern Hampshire County communities it serves. An expansion project that was announced just over 2 years ago by the library’s board of directors is about ready to happen. Plans call for a 744-square-foot modular addition to be delivered next month.
When he was growing up on a farm in Slanesville, Denny Slane never really dreamed of becoming a police officer. And he sure didn’t think that one day a museum would be named after him. But last Thursday the Virginia State Police opened the Col. Denny M. Slane Museum and History Center. The museum and history center is located at the State Police Administrative Headquarters complex in Richmond, Va.
10 Years Ago — Dec. 22, 2010
The Trough, known as the place where eagles fly, Monday became the place where one eagle couldn’t fly. Romney resident Jackie Simmons was reportedly walking in the area of the Trough along property owned by Dr. Tim Stewart Monday morning when he spotted an adult eagle on the ground. Stewart said Simmons walked slowly toward the eagle and noticed the majestic bird didn’t attempt to move. “He walked a little closer toward the eagle and it attempted to fly,” said Stewart. “But it could barely get off the ground.” That’s when Simmons left the eagle where he found it and walked to the Stewart camp. “He called me and said we had a problem,” said Stewart. According to Stewart, when Simmons said there was a large, adult eagle that was injured, it was kind of exciting and scary at the same time.
Over 12,500 pieces of mail and small packages were delivered from the Cumberland, Md., UPS center yesterday Dec. 21. The average daily deliveries throughout the year totaled 6,500 from the Cumberland center that services, among other areas, Hampshire County. “The numbers are normal for this time of year,” said Jacqueline Fajt, UPS spokesperson.
He isn’t changing names, and he most likely won’t change robes, but newly-elected Judge Charles E. Parsons will change benches after being sworn in as judge of the 22nd Judicial District last Wednesday, Dec. 15. The title of judge is nothing new to Judge Parsons since he has served as family law master and family court judge for the past 24 years. But as of last Wednesday, Judge Parsons will now preside over many of the district’s civil and criminal court cases.
