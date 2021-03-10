100 Years Ago — March 9, 1921
We have received a carload of roofing which enables us to sell it at a very low price. We have a general assortment and can suit any one. Get our prices before buying! Bennett & Heatwole.
Mrs. J. L. Stump and son returned to Cumberland, Wed., last after visiting Mrs. Stump’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. C. M. Pultz, near town.
Married last Wednesday at the residence of Rev. W. R. Hill, the officiating minister, in Romney, Machir Vance Yost, of Ruckman, and miss Otelia V. Shank, of Shanks.
The big event of the country this week will be the inauguration of Harding and Coolidge as president and vice president of the United States in Washington.
50 Years Ago — March 10, 1971
Miss Frances Vance, official weather observer, reports a high reading for the week of 48 on March 6 and a low of 14 the day before. Precipitation for the past 3 weeks totaled 2.25 inches and the total for the month of February amounted to 2.87 inches.
The Blue Beach Bridge across from the South Branch River north of Romney will be closed to all except auto and pick-up traffic beginning Thurs., March 11, at 8 a.m., according to W. B. Rannells, District Engineer for the W. Va. Department of Highways. During the next 2 and 1/2 months the contractor will remove the existing deteriorated concrete deck and replace it with new steel and concrete. This work was made necessary following recent rests and inspection by the Bridge Division of the Department of Highways, who found the bridge and deck in approaching unsafe conditions. Extensive steel repair has already been done on the substructure of the bridge, and this phase is complete.
Officers of the 8 fire companies in Hampshire County, met in Romney March 2, at the Romney Fire Hall, for the purpose of organizing a county-wide organization. Attorney William Oates will handle the Charter legal matters. The organization will be known as the Hampshire County Firefighters Association. Officers elected were: President, Eugene Dorsey, Romney Fire Company; vice-president, Frank Tutwiler, Augusta Fire Company; secretary-treasurer, W. P. “Duke” Simons, Capon Bridge Fire Company.
40 Years Ago — March 11, 1981
The Hampshire County Public Library is pleased to announce an exhibit of art work done by students of Hampshire County during March 2 to 14. The Art Show was judged on Mon., March 2 and the following prizes awarded: 1st place ribbon and $25 donated by the Romney Women’s Club, art Department awarded to: Terry Cross; 2nd place ribbon and $15 donated by the Hampshire County Public Library awarded to: Tina Tonan; 3rd place ribbon and $10 donated by the First National Bank awarded to Kenny Bauer.
Ambulance crews in many of the Eastern Panhandle’s 8 counties soon will be staffed with certified paramedics, thanks to 20 dedicated students who will graduate from Shepherd College’s Mobile Intensive Care Paramedic Program on March 13. The paramedic program, which is the 1st 1 offered in the Eastern Panhandle, was organized through Shepherd’s Division of Science and Math allowed participants to earn college credit along with their paramedic certification.
The Hampshire County 4-H Leaders’ Association honored Mrs. Opal Wolford, the 4-H leader of Fort Edwards 4-H Club, during their annual awards banquet. Opal has been a 4-H leader for over 30 years. Mrs. Wolford has managed to involve most of her family at one time or another in 4-H activities. That includes her son, daughter, daughter-in-law and granddaughters. Mrs. Wolford, and her husband, Mervin, have dedicated most of their lives toward the 4-fold development of youth.
30 Years Ago — March 13, 1991
Hampshire County Chamber of Commerce members are currently working on a major project regarding Corridor H, according to Vicki Judy, treasurer of the organization. “An informational forum is being organized to represent the pros and cons of Corridor H coming through the southern route or northern route of the county,” Judy explained. The chamber invited a representative of Senator Rockefeller’s office to serve on the panel as well as a representative from the state Department of Highways, environmentalist dr. George Constantz, and the Governor’s Partnership for Progress representative Larry Miller.
Foaming whitewater and self-bailing rafts will attract approximately 250,000 excited visitors to W. Va.’s rivers and will leave them breathless during the 1991 whitewater season. Adequate rainfall makes for a good season and, according to David Arnold, owner of Class VI River Runners, 1990 had the most rain ever recorded with the trend continuing through 1991.
Hampshire High’s Odyssey of the Mind team will soon be competing at the state competition. This year the competition will be held at Fairmont State College on April 13. There will be over 100 teams in competition. Hampshire’s category consists of approximately 10 teams. The team’s problem is to design, construct and drive a battery-powered, lightweight vehicle.
20 Years Ago — March 14, 2001
It was business as usual for Hampshire County’s new emergency medical dispatch team, located at the Romney Detachment of the West Virginia State Police. Just 1 week ago, 12 telecommunications specialists, employed by the state police, took over as dispatchers for the county’s fire and medical emergency calls. Barbie Yaider and Denise Straughan took the 1st call at 1:57 p.m., Monday, March 5, logging a possible structure fire and dispatching emergency fire and rescue personnel to the scene.
Although the recent cold weather has slowed their activity, the Asian lady beetle (Harmonia axyridis) continues to be a great annoyance to many homeowners in the Mountain State. “Last year, we received hundreds of telephone calls from people complaining of the Asian lady beetles and wanting to know how to get rid of them,” said Dr. Charles Coffman, director of the West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s (WVDA) Plant Industries Division. “The best remedy remains trying to seal the house as well as possible against their initial entry in the fall, but, at this time of year, the most effective control is still vacuuming the insects.”
It was a night of bidding and buying as supporters of the local FFA program gathered at the Augusta Fire Hall Saturday for the annual Ham, Bacon and Egg Sale. The event, which has been held at the fire hall since the mid 1980s, brought $25,358.88. The average price for eggs was an astonishing $63 per dozen.
Prime hams averaged around $15 per pound and prime bacons nearly $20 per pound.
10 Years Ago — March 9, 2011
For only the 2nd time in 46 years, the Hampshire High School Senior Prom will be held off campus. This year’s prom is scheduled for May 7, and is being planned at the Loy Foundation’s Historic Bottling Works.
According to organizer Julie McBee, Spanish instructor at HHS, the 1st time was in the late 1990s when Hampshire High School was being remodeled. That year, she said, the prom was held at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
The Capon Bridge Revitalization Group (CBRG) met with school board members Monday night during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting, held at the Romney Elementary School. CBRG president Jack Garrison presented the board with a detailed plan of the group’s vision for the former Capon Bridge Middle School, which included operating a community center that is open to the general public and community and county organizations. “The facility will provide a service to the community in providing a place that can be used for meetings, seminars, office space, recreational activities, family reunions, receptions and other uses,” Garrison told the board.
Another storm system similar to the one that hit last weekend is expected to hit today, according to the National Weather Service, Sterling, Va. “Light to moderate rain is expected this afternoon with heavier rains during the day Thursday,” said Greg Schoor, meteorologist. Schoor said the Hampshire County area could get as much as 3 inches of rain by day’s end on Thursday. “The entire area is under a flood watch. That is the main hazard we are looking at. It isn’t so much flash flooding but the flooding of rivers and streams,” said Schoor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.