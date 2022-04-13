100 Years Ago — April 12, 1922
W.L. Saville agreed to accept $100 for damages and fencing of the new Jersey Mountain road passing through his lands.
Some of the County staff were at Mt. Zion for a conference on April 2 and at Kirby on April 9. Both conferences give promise of more efficient Sunday School work.
It will be of interest to the friends of M.P. Loy, formerly principal of the public schools of this place, to know that the school of which he is now principal, is the prize consolidated school in the State. It is at Chelyan, Kanawha County, and the Charleston Mail recently contained a cut of the splendid school building and a history of its construction. Mr. Loy’s wife is also a teacher in the school, which is modern in every particular. He is the son of W.H. Loy, of Ruckman this county.
50 Years Ago — April 12, 1972
Jay Rockefeller takes his campaign for governor into Mineral and Hampshire counties Friday, with stops in Keyser, Piedmont, Burlington and Romney. In Romney he’ll visit the Romney Shoe Corporation, campaign throughout the business district, and attend a Democratic dinner at the American Legion Hall.
Mr. and Mrs. William Rannells are vacationing in the Caribbean this week. They are traveling with a party of 37 others from the Tri-State area.
40 Years Ago — April 14, 1982
The teen-age grandson of Senate Minority Leader Robert Byrd, D-WV, was killed Monday, April 12, when his pickup truck ran off the road, hit a tree and caught fire, state police said. Jon Michael Moore, 17, was the son of Jon and Marjorie Moore of Leesburg, Va.
The first voice on record was Thomas Edison’s.
What did he say? “Mary had a Little Lamb.”
Visiting with Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Buckley on Easter were Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Barnes and daughters.
Dorothy Bohrer, Slanesville, has returned from a two-week trip in the South. She was accompanied by her son and daughter-in-law, Lewis and Marianne, Frederick, Md. They spent 4 days in Florida and then drove to Gulfport, Miss., where they began a tour of Miss., Tenn. and Ky. They drove through 12 states on the trip.
30 Years Ago — April 8, 1992
Figures released by the West Virginia Department of Employment Security had Hampshire County with a slight increase of one-tenth of 1 percent in February. The report credits the increase to typical seasonal, midwinter employment conditions.
For the fourth consecutive time the Hampshire High Odyssey of the Mind Team has earned the right to represent West Virginia at the International Odyssey of the Mind competition to be held in Boulder, Colo., during the week of May 25. This year’s team members are Ann Custer, Ernie Torres, James Potter, Chris Cunningham, Sierra Ludwick, Mike Anderson, Marianne Viatour and Joe Lee.
20 Years Ago — April 10, 2002
The Annual Little Girls Library Tea will be held Saturday, May 18, at the Davis House Gardens. Registration is now available at the Hampshire County Public Library.
You cannot be really first rate at your job if your work is all you are. The true measure of a man is how he treats someone who can do him absolutely no good.
10 Years Ago — April 11, 2012
SLANESVILLE — Students at Slanesville Elementary School got in the groove recently and took the challenge to read 1,500 books. School officials say the students not only met the challenge but that they actually read more than what was required.
As an incentive, Principal Joyce Malcolm consented to kiss a pig if the students reached their goal. Last week, just before students left for spring break, Malcolm had to give in and keep her promise.
CAPON BRIDGE – A Wardensville woman has been jailed on a charge of 1st degree arson, according to Chief Deputy John Alkire of the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department.
Alkire said that on April 4 the Hampshire County 911 Center received a call reporting a structure fire at Bubbling Springs Campground, located near Capon Bridge.
Pierpont Community and Technical College in Fairmont will assist in keeping Chef Harvey Christie’s memory alive with a scholarship that has reached endowed status. “Chef Harv”, as he was commonly known by on the local level, owned and operated Gourmet Central in Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.