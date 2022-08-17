Hours
Senior centers have board games, puzzles and room to visit. Romney has a billiards table.
Romney (304-822-2465): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; lunch at noon.
Springfield (304-822-7627): 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; supper at 4.
Capon Valley View (304-856-3650): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; lunch at noon
Activities
Thursday, Aug. 18, Romney: 10:30-1:30 Welcome back summer luau
Monday, Aug. 22, Romney: 11-noon Game day
Wednesday, Aug. 24, Romney: 10:30-11:30 Oldtime TV game day
Menus
• Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
• For more about home delivery or dine-in meals, call Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
Home delivery
Wednesday, Aug. 17 — Salmon cakes, coleslaw, sweet potatoes, wheat roll, fruit
Thursday, Aug. 18 — Holiday luau: Ham with baked pineapple, black beans and rice, spinach salad, watermelon, yellow cake
Friday, Aug. 19 — Meatballs, brown rice, pinto beans, broccoli, white bread, fruit cocktail
Monday, Aug. 22 — Beef stew with vegetables, salad greens, lima beans, wheat roll, mixed fruit, cookies
Tuesday, Aug. 23 — Lasagna with tomato, meat sauce and cheese; salad with tomatoes, garlic bread, peaches, pudding
Wednesday, Aug. 24 — Oven-fried chicken, potato salad, cooked carrots, wheat roll, blueberries and ice cream
Thursday, Aug. 25 — Chef salad with turkey, ham, egg, olives, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese; wheat roll, brownie
Friday, Aug. 26 — Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, wheat bread
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, Aug. 17 — Salmon cakes, coleslaw, sweet potatoes, wheat roll, fruit
Thursday, Aug. 18 — Holiday luau: Ham with baked pineapple, black beans and rice, spinach salad, watermelon, yellow cake
Monday, Aug. 22 — Beef stew with vegetables, salad greens, lima beans, wheat roll, mixed fruit, cookies
Wednesday, Aug. 24 — Oven-fried chicken, potato salad, cooked carrots, wheat roll, blueberries and ice cream
Thursday, Aug. 25 — Chef salad with turkey, ham, egg, olives, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese; wheat roll, brownie
Springfield (4 p.m.)
Wednesday, Aug. 17 — Chef salad with turkey, ham, egg, olives, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese; wheat roll, brownie
Friday, Aug. 19 — Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad, garlic bread, dessert
Tuesday, Aug. 23 — Lasagna, salad with tomatoes, Italian bread, green beans, fruit
Thursday, Aug. 25 — Cook’s choice
Friday, Aug. 26 — Oven-fried chicken, potato salad, corn, wheat roll, dessert
Capon Valley View (Noon)
