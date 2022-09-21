BIT cotton

Gloria Lanning (left) of Winchester and Mary Van Sickler (right) both received quilts and pillows from the Hampshire County Cotton Ginnys in September of 1982.

100 years ago – 1922

BARTON – Twenty miners were placed under arrest and warrants were issued for more. Four miners were shot and dangerously wounded by a party of strikers early Monday morning at Barton. Twenty are under arrest and warrants for 30 more were issued. The miners were said to be unarmed and were attacked on the mine property of the Potomac Company. On hearing that a party of strikers were on their way to the mines, work for that day was called off and several of the miners were still on the grounds together with the superintendent and team drivers. 

