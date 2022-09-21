BARTON – Twenty miners were placed under arrest and warrants were issued for more. Four miners were shot and dangerously wounded by a party of strikers early Monday morning at Barton. Twenty are under arrest and warrants for 30 more were issued. The miners were said to be unarmed and were attacked on the mine property of the Potomac Company. On hearing that a party of strikers were on their way to the mines, work for that day was called off and several of the miners were still on the grounds together with the superintendent and team drivers.
This party was attacked by the strikers and it is said several of the strikers were shot by their own men who got in the way of their fire.
50 years ago – 1972
Richard Dean Miles, son of Mr. and Mrs. Denver Miles, has started his third year of college at the Raave School of Pharmacy at Ohio Northern University.
Miss Margaret Goldsborough, of St. Louis, Mo., who has been visiting her brother-in-law and sister, Mr. and Mrs. G.C. Houser for the past three weeks, left Sunday.
Visiting Mrs. Essie Hockman the past 10 days were her grandson, Alan Stine, and friends, Janice White, Shelly Steele and Matt Snead, all from Cincinnati, Ohio. While here they spent two days sightseeing in Washington, D.C., and also toured Blackwater Falls, Ice Mountain and Caudy’s Castle.
40 years ago – 1982
On Wednesday of last week, Delores Hott, cook jailer at the Hampshire County Jail, received an anonymous phone call that an inmate’s hand could be seen through the screen of a window in the jail. Acting on this information and a previous call, the sheriff’s department did a thorough check of the jail and discovered hacksaw blades and a plastic bag containing some pills. The check also showed that two steel bars had been completely sawed through and were put back in place with gum. The sheriff’s department is still investigating.
Richard Cochran, of Baltimore, was a recent guest of his aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Slocum. Mr. and Mrs. Tom Vance and family of Baldwin, Md., visited Mrs. G.K. Kump during Heritage Weekend.
30 years ago – 1992
Historic buildings, homes and winery tours, craft demonstrations, antique car displays and live entertainment were only a few of the highlights at the 13th Annual Heritage Days held in Romney last weekend. According to local residents the weather played a big part on the success of the five-day event.
Beginning with the knighting of Madeline Blue on Wednesday evening until the very last song was sung on
Sunday afternoon, a large crowd was reported every day. Brenda Riffle, librarian at the Hampshire County Public Library, said over 4,000 people in three days visited displays at the library.
20 years ago – 2002
Fern Owens of Anoka, Minn., has been visiting her brother-in-law and sister, George and Betty Evans.
Gennie Heatwole and sisters Roberta Allison, Charleston; Margaret Moore, St. Albans; Julia Light, Marie, W.Va. and their 103-year-old mother, Mrs. Gladys Larew of Greenville, W.Va., Monroe County, spent the first week of September at Greenbrier State Forest. Retha Celia of Boca Raton, Fla., and Mr. and Mrs. Gene Crabtree of San Angelo, Texas, were Sunday guests of Ella Mae Frye.
10 years ago – 2012
Dan, Stephanie and Megan Shandel, along with Megan’s friend, Kayla, spent several days visiting with John and Beth Zeilor. They were in town for the Oates reunion.
ROMNEY— Hampshire County rolled out full military honors for a wounded warrior last Wednesday — and then dished up a dose of outdoor therapy for him. Spec. Douglas Harris came to Romney to visit his grandparents, Pat and Pam Iman. It was the 22-year-old’s first trip here and his first overnight stay from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., where he has been undergoing treatment since he was injured in Afghanistan on May 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.