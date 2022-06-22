100 Years Ago — June 21, 1922
Arthur Ewers, of this place, was very painfully, but it is hoped not seriously injured by being caught beneath a Fordson tractor he was operating on his orchard property on Jersey Mountain near Three Churches, last Saturday morning. He had a disc barrow attached to the tractor and coming out of the field a shovel plow, which had been left by someone was in the way of making the turn.
S.L. Pyles is announced this week as a candidate for the House of Delegates. Mr. Pyles is a well-known young school teacher who has the ability, if elected, to serve the people acceptably. He opposes any legislation that will increase the taxation burden the people of the state are already bearing. He was a soldier in the World War.
Mrs. Mary Flory, wife of John B. Flory, who resided on the Northwestern Grade, at Tear Coat, about a mile west of Pleasant Dale, died at her home Saturday after a long illness, aged about 80 years.
50 Years Ago — June 21, 1972
RIO — Mrs. Neil Poland and children, Romney, Mrs. Eckstein and Ellen, Rock Oak, called on Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Poland recently. Israel has 12 television stations.
Donnie Dean of Kirby, went on a camping trip for the weekend with Mr. and Mrs. James L. Scaff and family of Kirby.
The canopy or roof shelter, 80 feet in length, of the Manorland Post Motel on U.S. Route 50 a few miles east of Burlington collapsed Sunday between 5 and 5:30 p.m. The cause was believed to be the weight of water on the roof as a result of a downpour of rain and a possible jar from a bolt of lightning which struck close by. Several persons were under it but no one was injured.
40 Years Ago — June 23, 1982
“The West Virginians,” a professional group of 15 singers and musicians from Philippi, W.Va., will be performing in this area on June 24 in a concert at First Baptist Church.
Many county farmers have been installing new precast concrete watering troughs and the troughs seem to be working well in this area. The ASCS office reports that all of the troughs installed with cost share help have been precast and the Soil Conservation Service in Hampshire County reports that all of the troughs for which it has provided technical assistance have been precast.
Leave young wildlife alone. Their mom is probably nearby.
Mrs. Jane Slocum and sons, Tim and Danny, and Chris McCauley have returned from a week’s holiday at the World’s Fair.
30 Years Ago — June 17, 1992
This year marks the 150th anniversary of the beginning of what is now known as Old Bethel Church. The church is located at Carter’s Hollow, lying south on Grassy Lick Road. Court records show that on Nov. 24, 1842, “Martha Shingleton and William Shingleton conveyed to Joseph Haines, Jonathan Pownall and William Poling, trustees for the Evangelical Denomination, a certain lot or parcel of land lying in Hampshire County for church purposes.”
Kimberly DeFazio received her bachelor of science degree in nursing at the 123rd commencement of WVU in Morgantown on May 17.
20 Years Ago — June 19, 2002
Shirley Simmons and Norma Clise spent the RHS alumni reunion weekend with Carol Feller Omps at her farm in Augusta.
Kellie Turner, daughter of Tech and Helen Turner, granddaughter of Charles Turner, and great-niece of Robert Filkosky, was commissioned a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force in Morgantown on May 19.
Turner was pinned by her father and grandfather, both retired lieutenant colonels from the USAF.
10 Years Ago — June 20, 2012
Hampshire County Clerk Eric Strite is talking a major step in upgrading his office’s “deed room” recordkeeping system moving it into the 21st century.
Strite announced to county commissioners last week that he is using $35,000 in available funding from his current year budget to cover the cost of electronic imaging the deed room records.
ROMNEY — Linda Baker did what Board President Bernie Hott says she does best Monday night.
The Kirby woman, vice president of the board, picked through financial numbers carefully, whether it was on the coaching salary schedule or Finance Director Denise Hott’s budget update Hampshire High School athletes might soon have an extra level of safety and security during their sporting events. Valley Health is proposing that an athletic trainer be present at games and practices.
The job, which would require a four-year degree plus 500 contact hours, would also require the trainer to pass a national certification class and maintain 80 hours of training every two years.
