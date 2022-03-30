Activities
All senior centers are open for in-person dining, but closed for other activities until further notice.
Menus
• Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
Home delivery
Wednesday, March 30 — Chicken noodle soup, tuna salad sandwich, garden salad, fruit, dessert
Thursday, March 31 — Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit, dessert
Friday, April 1 — Honey-mustard chicken, spinach salad, macaroni salad, corn, fruit
Monday, April 4 — Beef stroganoff, broccoli, side salad, Italian bread, fruit
Tuesday, April 5 — Cream of potato soup with cheese, ham salad sandwich, peas, fruit
Wednesday, April 6 — Choice of liver and onion or chicken sandwich, mashed potatos with gravy, carrots, fruit, dessert
Thursday, April 7 — Oven-roasted fish, black beans and rice, spinach, multi-grain roll, fruit
Friday, April 8 — Chili, grilled cheese sandwich, California blend, fruit, cookie
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, March 30 — Chicken noodle soup, tuna salad sandwich, garden salad, fruit, dessert
Thursday, March 31 — Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit, dessert
Monday, April 4 — Beef stroganoff, broccoli, side salad, Italian bread, fruit
Wednesday, April 6 — Choice of liver and onion or chicken sandwich, mashed potatos with gravy, carrots, fruit, dessert
Thursday, April 7 — Oven-roasted fish, black beans and rice, spinach, multi-grain roll, fruit
Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, March 31 — Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit, dessert
Friday, April 1 — Honey-mustard chicken, spinach salad, macaroni salad, corn, fruit
Tuesday, April 5 — Beef stroganoff, broccoli, side salad, Italian bread, fruit
Thursday, April 7 — Choice of liver and onion or chicken sandwich, mashed potatos with gravy, carrots, fruit, dessert
Friday, April 8 — Cream of potato soup with cheese, ham salad sandwich, peas, fruit
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, April 1 — Honey-mustard chicken, spinach salad, macaroni salad, corn, fruit
Tuesday, April 5 — Cream of potato soup with cheese, ham salad sandwich, peas, fruit
Friday, April 8 — Chili, grilled cheese sandwich, California blend, fruit, cookie
* * *
Two bus trips sponsored by the Committee on Aging are on the schedule for 2022.
• An 11-day bus tour to New Mexico is scheduled for May 14-24. The trip includes 4 nights in the Albuquerque area and guided tours of an Indian pueblo and historic, artistic Santa Fe. For costs and more information call 304-822-4097.
• A fall bus tour to Vermont is scheduled for Sept. 19-24. The 6-day, 5-night trip includes a stop at the Ben and Jerry’s ice cream factory and a dinner cruise on Lake Champlain. For costs and more information call 304-822-4097.
* * *
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-8922-4097 and speak with Julie
* * *
Call 304-822-4097 if you need diabetic supplies or Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.
* * *
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
* * *
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
* * *
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
