Back in time

100 Years Ago — Aug. 23, 1922
Teachers’ Institute for Hampshire County was held at Capon Bridge last week beginning Monday Aug. 14. The morning session was taken up largely in enrolling and outlining the work for the week. Superintendent Rosier, of Fairmont, was with us for two days.
August 21 — A very cold wave for this time of year struck this section yesterday. This morning it was only 38 degrees above zero. Today is much warmer with the thermometer standing at 85.
Assessments are due on all lots that have not been paid, and we kindly ask that you let us have your assessment. Very kindly, Indian Mound Cemetery Com., B.T. Racey, treasurer
50 Years Ago — Aug. 23, 1972
The Gypsy moth, which defoliated 1.94 million acres of trees last year, has been located in three Eastern Panhandle counties of West Virginia, Agriculture Commissioner Gus R. Douglas said Monday.
Douglass cautioned against undue alarm, and said entomologists are in Hampshire, Berkeley and Jefferson counties to determine whether the finds are isolated cases.
KIRBY — Kirby was somewhat thinned out over the past couple of weeks. Mrs. Nora Loy spent a week in the home of Fay and Neva Emmart, Loom; Lincoln and Nellie Cox were “down south” a week and the “Jim” Helmicks have been away for many weeks. —The Prachts of Adelphi, Md., came to visit with the Luptons for the afternoon. They have sold their farm along Skaggs Run in Hardy County and were in the process of moving Monday.
They spent the night and returned to Maryland on Tuesday.
40 Years Ago — Aug. 25, 1982
Dr. and Mrs. Frank Woodson and family of Springfield, have been selected for the second consecutive year to represent Hampshire County in the Potomac Valley Soil Conservation District Conservation Farmer Contest.
Regina Day of Capon Bridge, a 1982 honor graduate of HHS, flew to Brazil as a Rotary exchange student.
Kari Mathias was first place winner in the Junior Individual Division of the Consumer Education Visual Presentation Contest during the State 4-H Roundup at Jackson’s Mill.
Pam Emmart of Augusta, was runner-up in the state 4-H Fashion Revue.
30 Years Ago — Aug. 26, 1992
Mrs. Madeline Blue of Romney has been chosen by the Rotary Club of Romney as the 1992 Knight of Ole Hampshire.
Well-known throughout the state, Mrs. Blue’s contributions were then expanded to the national level as she became a director of the Southern Region for the National School Board Association, where she served for 6 years, traveling across the country representing Hampshire County and the state of West Virginia.
Hott’s Chapel of Kirby held its first Bible School since 1961 last week using the theme, “Team Up For Jesus.” Approximately 48 children, ages preschool through junior high, participated in the week long school.
20 Years Ago — Aug. 21, 2002
Bill and Susan Boscoe, Pittsburgh, Pa., were in town for several days last week visiting her parents, Norwood and Dot Haines.
From my friend Janice Hockman – The key to staying ahead of stress “PEP” positive, enthusiastic and playful.
Dave Watterworth spent several days in Annapolis, Md., visiting Al Pfass and several days in Lorton, Va., visiting friends, John McNamara and Joy Kleinfeldt. Dave also attended the Aspen Hill Christian Church, where he had been a pastor for 16 years.
10 Years Ago — Aug. 23, 2012
More students than ever walked through Hampshire County’s schoolhouse doors Monday as the 2012-13 year began.
“I love it when the students are here,” said Patty Lipps, principal at Romney Elementary School. “This is what I live for.” Linda Nixon, attendance director, put the total enrollment on opening day at 3,676, up from last year’s 3,528.
Stephen Pugh took an assist from Logan James in the 37th minute and scored the only goal of the day for both Trojan soccer teams. The shot was enough to earn a draw with visiting Lewis County Saturday afternoon at Rannells Field.
KINGWOOD — The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy is pleased to announce that Cadet Garrett James Barton, Cadet Ian Riley Hornagold, Cadet Mark Anderson Johnson and Cadet Justin Scott Lutman have completed the requirements for graduation.
