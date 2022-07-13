THIS WEEK
July 13-19
July 13
Hampshire Recycling Cooperative 1 p.m., CB Public Library
VFW Post 1101 Auxiliary 5 p.m., The Bank of Romney Community Center.
July 14
HC Co-op and Heritage Market Place 5:30 p.m., the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney
HC Farmland Preservation Board 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Slanesville Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Ruritan clubhouse.
American Legion Post 137 riders 7 p.m., Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
July 15
July 16
Corn Fest 11 a.m., Springfield Fire Hall. Vendors open at 10 a.m. Menu: BBQ chicken or ribs, corn on the cob, coleslaw or macaroni salad, baked beans, roll.
Feed My Sheep meal 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 339 Elk Place, Romney. Free, everyone welcome.
Artisan market 10 a.m.-3 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Local artists showcase, demonstrate and sell their works in a covered open-air setting.
July 17
Battle of the Barrels and Corn Fest 11 a.m., Springfield Fire Hall. Vendors open at 10 a.m., foods on at 11 and Battle at noon. Menu: BBQ chicken or ribs, corn on the cob, coleslaw or macaroni salad, baked beans, roll.
Camera Club 2-4 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free; donations welcome. Anyone interested in photography is welcome. Help session 1-2 p.m.
Writers Club 1-3 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. An expansion of the Poetry in the Afternoon group.
Free swim day Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, July 17, Romney Community Pool. Sponsored by Romney Presbyterian Church and an anonymous donor.
Free movie night 5:30 p.m. Sun., July 17, Romney Presbyterian Church. 100 W. Rosemary Lane. Popcorn and hotdogs available starting at 5:30; Disney’s “Encanto” starts at 6.
Sons of the American Legion Post 91 5 p.m., Post Home, 154 E. Main St., Romney.
July 18
Hansel and Gretel auditions 10 a.m.-noon, WVSDB Brannon Building auditorium, for students entering grades 1-12. No preparation or experience needed. Free week of training to rehearse. Visit www.HampshireArts.org to register or call Joanne at 304-298-3039.
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m., Central Office, School St., Romney.
North River Ruritan Club 7 p.m., 56 Mutt Run, Delray
American Legion Post 91 6 p.m., Post Home, 154 E. Main St., Romney. SAL regular meeting held Sunday before at 5 p.m. For more info call Ronnie Wolford, 304-359-0500.
July 19
American Legion Post 137 Auxiliary 7 p.m., Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
Capon Valley Ruritan Club 6 p.m., Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
Looking ahead
July 20-27
HC Development Authority 10 a.m. Wed., July 20, Taggart Hall.
HC Planning Commission 7 p.m. Wed., July 20, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team 7 p.m. Wed., July 20, HC Emergency Operations Center, Jersey Mountain Road.
VFW Post 1101 6:30 p.m. Wed., July 20, The Bank of Romney Community Building, Romney.
American Legion Post 137 7 p.m. Thurs., July 21, Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
HC Parks and Rec Commission 7 p.m. Thurs., July 21, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Potomac Highlands Amateur Radio Club 7 p.m. Thurs., July 21, Sions Equipment Co., 331 Clay St., Moorefield. Anyone interested in the radio hobby is welcome. For more info, visit www.pharc.org.
Open mic night 6-8 p.m. Fri., July 22, River House, Capon Bridge. Listen or deliver your own music, comedy or other performance.
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. social meet-and-greet, 7 p.m. meeting Fri., July 22, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Foodie Friday 4-6 p.m. Fri., July 22, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney
Hansel and Gretel musical 3 and 5:30 p.m. Sat., July 23, WVSDB Brannon Building auditorium. $5 at door 30 minutes prior to curtain; under 18 free.
The Scooches concert 7-9 p.m. Sat., July 23, River House, Capon Bridge. $12 advance, $15 at the door.
Herb Club 1:30-3 p.m., Sun., July 24, River House, Capon Bridge. Free; registration required.
Jersey Mt. Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Mon., July 25, Clubhouse, 81 Ruritan Drive, Three Churches
One-room schools tour 8 a.m. Mon., July 25, starting at Food Lion parking lot. Sites on Jersey Mountain Road, the Springfield and Slanesville grades. Sponsored by the HC Association of Retired School Employees. Dress Comfortably, bring rain gear and bug spray.
County Commission 6 p.m. Tues., July 26, courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
Books and Beyond 1:30 p.m. Tues., July 26, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
WEEK IN, WEEK OUT
Support Groups
AA noon Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and 7 p.m. Friday, all at Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Hope Christian Church, Augusta. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Wardensville Computer Center, 345 E. Main St., Wardensville. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Burlington United Methodist. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday, 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Fridays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
For the kids
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturdays. Free. Materials provided for arts-and-crafts projects. Grown-ups are welcome too.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Preschool virtual story hour 11 a.m. each Wednesday, CB Public Library Facebook page. Corresponding crafts available on the library porch Thursday evenings.
Cub Scout Pack 32 is on its summer schedule, meaning it is not meeting on Wednesday evenings until school is in session for the 2022-23 school year. For details of the pack’s summer events and dates see the pack’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/pack32romney/ or call Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835.
Boy Scout Troop 76 and 9076 7 p.m. Thursday, Legion Post 91, 154 E. Main St., Romney. Year-round, ages 11-18. Call Shaun Steinemann at 304-703-9345 or Doug Stokes at 540-535-8414
Interest groups
Romney Rotary noon lunch meeting Wednesdays, Main Street Grill. Contact Crystal Mayfield, 304-813-2412 or Romney RotaryClub@gmail.com for membership information.
Knit Wits 10 a.m. Thursday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. All skill levels. For more info, call Nancy Judd at 304-822-5116.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
River House singers practice 4-5 p.m. Sunday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free, open to all
For goodness’ sake
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel, aluminum cans, clean and dry plastic bags from 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Romney farmers market 4-7 p.m. Fridays through September, Celebration Park beside Town Hall.
Capon Bridge farmers market 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays through September, Bent River Trading Company, 3463 Northwestern Pike.
Romney food pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Capon Bridge food pantry 4-5:30 p.m. the 1st 4 Tuesdays of each month, Amazing Grace Baptist Church, Christian Church Road.
Capon Bridge food pantry 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Springfield food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Springfield Assembly of God, 7637 Cumberland Road.
Augusta food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta. Call 304-496-7850.
Springfield Treasure House 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
Capon Bridge Clothing closet 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Helping Hands 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 9-7 Thursday, 24 W. Main St. Also has medical supplies. Proceeds benefit Hampshire County nonprofits.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org
