June 8-14
June 8
VFW Post 1101 Auxiliary 5 p.m., The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Hampshire Recycling Cooperative 1 p.m., CB Library. Planning for upcoming events. For more, call 304-496-7168.
June 9
HC Co-op and Heritage Market Place 5:30 p.m., the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney
HC Farmland Preservation Board 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Attorney general mobile office 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Romney Senior Center, 280 School St
Slanesville Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Ruritan clubhouse.
Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association 7 p.m.. The Bank of Romney Community Center, 165 E Main St., Romney. Open to all.
American Legion Post 137 riders 7 p.m., Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
June 10
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. social meet-and-greet, 7 p.m. meeting, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Open mic night 6-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Sign up to deliver music, poetry, comedy and other performance art to the crowd.
June 11
Lions annual yard and bake sale 8 a.m.-3 p.m., First Baptist Church parking lot, 325 W. Main St. Proceeds assist Lions in their ongoing sight-related service to the community as well as diabetes education and the like.
June 12
June 13
HC Democrats 7 p.m., HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta. Executive committee at 6. For more, call 304-496-7168.
June 14
County Commission 9 a.m., courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
Capon Valley Ruritan Club board 6 p.m., Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
CB Town Council 7 p.m., Town Hall.
Romney Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m., Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St.
June 15-21
HC Development Authority 10 a.m. Wed., June 15, Taggart Hall.
HC Planning Commission 7 p.m. Wed., June 15, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team 7 p.m. Wed., June 15, HC Emergency Operations Center, Jersey Mountain Road.
VFW Post 1101 6:30 p.m. Wed., June 15, The Bank of Romney Community Building, Romney.
American Legion Post 137 7 p.m. Thurs., June 16, Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
HC Parks and Rec Commission 7 p.m. Thurs., June 16, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Potomac Highlands Amateur Radio Club 7 p.m. Thurs., June 16, Sions Equipment Co., 331 Clay St., Moorefield. Anyone interested in the radio hobby is welcome. For more info, visit www.pharc.org.
Feed My Sheep meal 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sat., June 18, Church of the Nazarene, 339 Elk Place, Romney. Free, everyone welcome.
Artisan market 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., June 18, River House, Capon Bridge. Local artists showcase, demonstrate and sell their works in a covered open-air setting.
Writers Club 1-3 p.m. Sun., June 19, River House, Capon Bridge. An expansion of the Poetry in the Afternoon group.
Camera Club 2-4 p.m. Sun., June 19, River House, Capon Bridge. Free; donations welcome. Anyone interested in photography is welcome. Help session 1-2 p.m.
Sons of the American Legion Post 91 5 p.m. Sun., June 19, Post Home, 154 E. Main St., Romney.
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m. Mon., June 20, Central Office, School St., Romney.
North River Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Mon., June 20, 56 Mutt Run, Delray
American Legion Post 91 6 p.m. Mon., June 20, Post Home, 154 E. Main St., Romney. SAL regular meeting held Sunday before at 5 p.m. For more info call Ronnie Wolford, 304-359-0500.
American Legion Post 137 Auxiliary 7 p.m. Tues., June 21, Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
Capon Valley Ruritan Club 6 p.m. Tues., June 21, Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
Support Groups
AA noon Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and 7 p.m. Friday, all at Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Hope Christian Church, Augusta. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Wardensville Computer Center, 345 E. Main St., Wardensville. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Burlington United Methodist. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday, 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Fridays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
For the kids
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturdays. Free. Materials provided for arts-and-crafts projects. Grown-ups are welcome too.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Preschool virtual story hour 11 a.m. each Wednesday, CB Public Library Facebook page. Corresponding crafts available on the library porch Thursday evenings.
Cub Scout Pack 32 is on its summer schedule, meaning it is not meeting on Wednesday evenings until school is in session for the 2022-23 school year. For details of the pack’s summer events and dates see the pack’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/pack32romney/ or call Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835.
Boy Scout Troop 76 and 9076 7 p.m. Thursday, Legion Post 91, 154 E. Main St., Romney. Year-round, ages 11-18. Call Shaun Steinemann at 304-703-9345 or Doug Stokes at 540-535-8414
Interest groups
Romney Rotary noon lunch meeting Wednesdays, Main Street Grill. Contact Crystal Mayfield, 304-813-2412 or Romney RotaryClub@gmail.com for membership information.
Knit Wits 10 a.m. Thursday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. All skill levels. For more info, call Nancy Judd at 304-822-5116.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
River House singers practice 4-5 p.m. Sunday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free, open to all
For goodness’ sake
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel, aluminum cans, clean and dry plastic bags from 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Romney food pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Capon Bridge food pantry 4-5:30 p.m. the 1st 4 Tuesdays of each month, Amazing Grace Baptist Church, Christian Church Road.
Capon Bridge food pantry 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Springfield food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Springfield Assembly of God, 7637 Cumberland Road.
Augusta food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta. Call 304-496-7850.
Springfield Treasure House 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
Capon Bridge Clothing closet 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Helping Hands 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 9-7 Thursday, 24 W. Main St. Also has medical supplies. Proceeds benefit Hampshire County nonprofits.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org
