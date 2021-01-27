If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — Jan. 26, 1921
F. L. Harmison has sold his 1/4 interest in Orchard Company 1329 to Mrs. Carrie Harmison. The orchard is located on Middle Ridge 4 miles west of Romney.
Frank L. Harmison met with a painful accident Friday morning. While driving a 2-horse team (the wagon loaded with 18 crossties) down the mountain, near T. F. Martin’s sawmill, the tie on which he was sitting slipped forward and off the wagon striking 1 of the horses. Mr. Harmison was thrown in front of the wagon and 1 of the front wheels passed over his right foot bruising it badly.
Last Wednesday morning the mercury dropped to 6 degrees above zero – the coldest of the winter.
Oscar Fitzwater, of Mathias, Hardy County, was instantly killed late Sunday, Jan. 17, when an automobile he was driving skidded and ran into a pole by the side of the highway near Mt. Jackson.
50 Years Ago — Jan. 27, 1971
A low of 11 degrees on the 21st and a high of 51 degrees on the 25th have been recorded for the last week. Precipitation measured .20 inches. Present high winds and increasing cold are expected to continue through Thursday.
Master Sergeant Ray L. Hartman, son of Mrs. Delphia S. Hartman, Springfield, received a cost reduction certificate at Hickam AFB, Hawaii, for his military improvement suggestion. Colonel Leo J. Clark, director, manpower and organization, made the presentation. The sergeant’s suggestion is part of the continuous Air Force resources conservation program. The sergeant is a personnel technician in a unit of the Pacific Air Forces.
A truck carrying 40 hogs wrecked in Springfield yesterday at about 4:30 a.m. killing 2 of the hogs and injuring about 6 others. The driver of the truck was Elam Bender, of Meyersdale, Pa., and was enroute to Purcellville, Va. The truck, traveling south on Rt. 28, hit ice and ran into the middle pier of the underpass just north of Springfield. An estimated $2,500 in damage was done.
40 Years Ago — Jan. 28, 1981
State Treasurer Larrie Bailey, who was sworn in for his 2nd term Monday, marked the 1st day of his new term by announcing record high interest earnings of over $176 million for the previous 12 months. For the 4th straight year on the anniversary of his 1st inauguration, Bailey announced the record high earnings on state investments.
Growers attending the 3-day W. Va. State Horticultural Society convention turned from serious discussion Wednesday evening to awards presentation at a banquet at the Holiday Inn. Robert W. Butler, society president, presided. The Henry W. Miller Award, which goes annually to the person who contributed most to the apple industry, went to Edward Miller of Romney. Randolph L. Ewers, of Ewers Orchard Company of Romney, made the presentation, calling Miller “a topnotch apple producer in the business for over 50 years.”
Hampshire Memorial Hospital recently was able to purchase an external fetal monitor for use in its Obstetrical Department, thanks to the Eastern Panhandle Chapter of the March of Dimes and the Hampshire Memorial Hospital Ladies Auxiliary. With this new equipment, physicians and the nursing staff will be able to continuously monitor an unborn baby’s heart rate during labor. The hospital sees many high risk maternity patients who have received limited prenatal care.
30 Years Ago — Jan. 30, 1991
Mrs. Whitacre’s 6th grade class at Capon Bridge Elementary has been exchanging pen-pal letters with Navajo students at Chinle Boarding School in Many Farms, Az. The 6th graders are learning interesting facts about life on a reservation. Many of the Navajo children board at the school because they live too far away to ride a bus every day. Most of them get to go home only once a month. The closest shopping area is about 150 miles away. However, they do have a trading post where the Navajo sell or trade the things they make. They also have 1 grocery store and gas station.
A student dress code in Hampshire County schools will go into effect after Feb. 18, according to Gerald Mathias, Superintendent of Hampshire County Schools. The Hampshire County Board of Education held its 1st reading of a Student Dress Code for the county schools during its regular meeting on Jan. 21.
Mr. William Stokes of Augusta won the Go-Kart Give-away sponsored by the new Food Lion in Romney. When asked what he was going to do with the go-kart, he replied, “I don’t have any grandchildren, but I’ll find someone to give it to.” Mr. Stokes was 1 of the approximate 6,000 entrants in the give-away.
20 Years Ago — Jan. 31, 2001
The future of the Romney-based Hampshire Memorial Hospital has returned to the Hampshire County Commission’s agenda. The latest development could lead to commissioners eyeing the option of building a new hospital. Hampshire County Delegate Jerry Mezzatesta met with the commission last week and suggested that the county take a close look at whether $500,000 in improvements to the existing hospital, which is over 40 years old, is a feasible move.
Bob Mayhew of Mayhew Ford, located in Capon Bridge, said Monday that Ford Motor Company is purchasing the business for the purpose of closing the dealership. “I have agreed to a buyout offer from Ford Motor Company,” Mayhew said. “The Ford dealership will close on or around April 1.” Mayhew purchased the dealership in April 1999. However, although the location will no longer be a Ford dealership, Mayhew said he will transition the business into a used car and truck sales, service and parts facility.
A proposal by the state Department of Education in the upcoming legislative session calls for applicants for state teaching licenses to be fingerprinted beginning in Jan. 2002. But a spokesperson for the West Virginia Education Association says the bill is not necessary, according to a recent Associated Press story. Charles Delauder, the union’s vice president was quoted as saying that “(the education system) is losing our best teachers, and we have much more important matters to address than fingerprinting teaching applicants.”
Fingerprints, which would cost applicants $34, would be used to check state and federal criminal records.
10 Years Ago — Jan. 26, 2011
The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved a new Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). Eleven county projects are listed on the STIP program that will be assisted with federal funds. The projects total $11,802,700 with a federal assistance of $9,225,180, according to the records provided by STIP and confirmed by Lee Thorne, District 5 engineer.
Capon Bridge City Police Chief Phil Nixon is looking for help in solving a break-in, which took place at Reed’s Pharmacy in the early morning hours of Jan. 19. According to Nixon, a perpetrator pulled a car near the side glass door of the pharmacy around 2:48 a.m., broke the glass door and entered the business.
The incident triggered an alarm and 2 deputies from the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched immediately, Nixon said. But, Nixon said the perpetrator was in and out of the pharmacy within less than 90 seconds.
Hampshire County commissioners Tuesday approved initial design plans for a proposed 1,600-square-foot addition to the Hampshire Center nursing home in Sunrise Summit. The nursing home is owned by the county and operated by Genesis HealthCare under a long-term management agreement. Funding for the estimated $325,000 project would come from a retained earnings fund, which is maintained to cover nursing home improvements and other public health related programs and projects in the county.
