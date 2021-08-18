100 Years Ago — Aug. 10, 1921
Work on the Court House was resumed this morning. The work really consisted in cleaning up and getting ready for the brick laying and other activities— only a few men being deployed at the time.
John Corbett has moved his stock of drugs into his new storeroom adjoining Bergdoll’s store. He has a handsome room.
50 Years Ago — Aug. 18, 1971
YELLOW SPRING — This area is well saturated.
When it rains it pours and that’s just what it has done for the past week and more, night and day. Weeds are taking the gardens and mature crops cannot be harvested due to mud. The rivers and streams have gone mad due to the prolonged precipitation and saturated hills and valleys.
Naturally cultivation, hay making and canning of vegetables is at a standstill.
Foggy, rainy weather has also hampered attendance to the many fairs and other local public activities.
HORN CAMP — Dr. and Mrs. Walter Freygang and three children, of Washington, D.C., spent Saturday night and Sunday at their farm in Pot Lick Cove. Mr. and Mrs. Freygang are the parents of a new baby girl.
40 Years Ago — Aug. 12, 1981
Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Dixon have returned home after attending the meeting of the West Virginia Surface Mining and Reclamation Association at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs.
On Aug. 8 the employees of Romney Dairy Queen were quite surprised by a visit from Andy Kaufman, better known as Laika Gravas of television’s comedy, “Taxi.” Andy was pleased to give autographs in exchange for their helpful hints on the most scenic route to the places he was planning to visit. This day was truly a day to remember in the Dairy Queen history book.
30 Years Ago — Aug. 14, 1991
The honorable William S. Sessions, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, has invited the Rev. Stephen Sziarto of Slanesville, to participate in the groundbreaking ceremonies of the new building in Clarksburg on Aug. 23.
Rev. Sziarto is to give the invocation. Sziarto was a special agent of the FBI from 1951-1971, serving under the directorship of John Edgar Hoover. He and his wife, Margaret, own and operate a tree farm adjacent to Ice Mountain.
West Virginia’s 4-H All Stars welcomed four Hampshire County 4-H volunteer leaders and five older 4- H’ers into their ranks during ceremonies held at Jackson’s Mill State 4-H Conference Center, near Weston. The new 1991 4-H all stars are Nancy Feller, Peggy Largent, Dee Dee Rinker, Jennifer Staub, Talonna Iser, Mike Feller, Anisa Murray, Nicky Simon and Amy Oates.
20 Years Ago — Aug. 15, 2001
JUNCTION – Trace Kramer, daughter of John and Christy Kramer, recently graduated from Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa., with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. She is currently interning with New Jersey Monthly Magazine and her first articles will be published in the September issue. The Kramers are the owners of the Paul Davy farm off Ridge Road.
Six-year-old Bradley Wallace, Orlando, Fla., was a recent guest of his grandparents, Frank and Carol McGhee.
Linda Hott and daughter, Shannon, of Augusta, attended the Frederick County Fair and saw a concert, and with backstage passes met in person country recording star Gary Allan
10 Years Ago — Aug. 17, 2011
CAPON BRIDGE — Football is coming to Capon Bridge.
With donations, some cash that was tucked away, volunteers and a lot of determination, Capon Bridge Middle School Athletic Director Wayne Mathias is putting the finishing touches on a playing field between CBMS and the elementary school.
ROMNEY — Residents within the city limits can set out furniture, paper and magazines, appliances and numerous other items that will be picked up by the city Aug. 23, 24 and 24.
Dennis Morris is a member of the town council and head of the streets committee.
Glen Davis hosted a surprise birthday party for his wife, Vicky, at their home with a picnic supper for family residents on Monroe Drive. Carol Wolford was able to attend, thanks to her brother, Don, who provided transportation.
Carol was happy to see the familiar sights of the neighborhood, the park along the Capon River, her home place with haying in progress, and her church, Capon Chapel.
Carol has also received visitors from Capon Bridge, recently — Ila Slonaker, Diane Parker and Peggy Kerns.
