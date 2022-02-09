100 Years Ago — Feb. 8, 1922
THREE CHURCHES — Mrs. Catherine Thompson fell one morning last week and broke her leg. Dr. Martin was quickly summoned and set the broken bone. She is doing as well as can be expected.
The largest timber deal ever made in this section was closed Monday when the Winchester Lumber Company, a newly organized corporation, purchased the entire holdings of the Moore-Keppel interests held in the name of the Cacapon Lumber Company, in Eastern Hardy and Hampshire counties, W.Va. There were 117 separate tracts with something like 40,000 acres involved. The consideration was $825,000.
AD: Dentistry — Bridgework $5.00 up, Fillings $1.00, Examination Free, Full Set of Teeth $10.00, Gold Crown $5.00 up, Porcelain Crown $5.00 up. You may pay as the work progresses. Drs. Murphy & Smathers, 75 Baltimore St. Cumberland, Md.
50 Years Ago — Feb. 9, 1972
Miss Julie Ann Brown, 7- year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Brown, formerly of Romney, has won an honor on her story of hockey from the second grade class at Adams School, Quincy, Mass. The honor was given by the newspaper, The Patriot Ledger, and will be published April 8. Her maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Kermit Haines and paternal grandparents are Dr. J.D. Brown, of Romney, and the late Evelyn Brown.
Dr. Esteban G. Friera has been elected Chief of Staff of Hampshire Memorial Hospital for 1972. He also serves as school physician for the West Virginia State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
40 Years Ago — Feb. 10, 1982
Since 1973, the Peoples Life Insurance Company and Mr. Joe Pancione have presented a Fireman of the Year Award to the fireman who has done the most work during the year for the Augusta Fire Company. This year, the annual award was presented to Donald Walker. Walker, who was elected chief for 1982, has worked many hours for the fire company fighting fires, attending drills, meetings and working on different committees. He also received this award in 1977.
30 Years Ago — Feb. 5, 1992
Except for a few offices, Hampshire County voters will get a chance to vote on a wide selection of candidates in the upcoming May primary election. The largest field of candidates is for the two-seat race for the nonpartisan four year term for board of education.
Original unissued issues of “Historic Romney 1762- 1937” have been donated to the HC Historical Society to offer for purchase. The book was written by members of the Federal Writer’s Project.
Historic Romney presents a history of Hampshire County and of Romney, the county seat.
20 Years Ago — Feb. 4, 2002
Joyce Omps ended a 60- year-long family tradition Friday by resigning her position as postmaster of the Bloomery Post Office. Omps retired after nearly 31 years of service as Bloomery’s postmaster.
Members of Hampshire High School’s Agriscience program are raising the roof on a new meat lab. Agriscience students recently wrote and received a grant for the meat-processing facility.
10 Years Ago — Feb. 8, 2012
CAPON BRIDGE — Michelle Brashears was not hired as an officer with the Capon Bridge Police Department the first time she applied. She wasn’t hired the second time she submitted her application, either. The third time, though, proved to be the charm.
And only a year to the month of her hiring, Brashears will take over as the town’s chief of police. She will replace outgoing Chief Philip Nixon Sr., effective April 1. Brashears was appointed to be Nixon’s replacement during a Jan. 10 meeting of the Capon Bridge Town Council.
ROMNEY — So far the winter of 2011-2012 has been warm. Forsythia is beginning to show blooms and daffodils are inches above the ground. Those changes in nature are expected in March, but rarely in the beginning of February.
The National Weather Service, Sterling, Va. for January 2012 reports an average high temperature of 43.5 degrees. The average low is 22.3 degree.
The Hampshire girls came perilously close to seeing their latest winning streak die last week. With a 66-40 blistering of Northern Monday, the skein stands at four straight victories, improving the Trojan record to 12-6 overall and 6-6 in the Appalachian Mountain Athletic Conference.
