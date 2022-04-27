100 Years Ago — April 26, 1922
The reporter’s column: If you want to live in the kind of town
Like the kind of town you like,
You needn’t slip your clothes in a grip
And start on a long, long hike.
You’ll only find what you left behind,
For there’s nothing that is really new,
It’s a knock at yourself, when you knock your town,
It isn’t the town — it’s you.
Real towns are not made by men afraid
Lest someone else gets ahead,
When everybody works and nobody shirks,
You can raise a town from the dead.
And if while you make your personal stake,
Your neighbors can make one, too,
Your town will be what you want to see.
It isn’t the town — it’s your.
* * *
In the case of the State against William Shawen for assault on a girl on the streets of Romney, Shawen was sentenced to one day in jail and to pay a fine of $10.
50 Years Ago —
A radio station control board for the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, was delivered by Jay Rockefeller on April 14 on behalf of WBTH in Williamson. Last fall Rockefeller visited the students and learned of their interest in broadcasting.
Rockefeller delivered the equipment to the school during a visit to Hampshire County.
The Hampshire County Band Boosters Association is pleased to announce that contributions for new uniforms for the HHS Band are being received almost daily. One uniform costs $120.
D. Frederick Wertz, Bishop of the United Methodist Church in West Virginia, will be visiting in the Romney- Keyser area on May 3.
40 Years Ago — April 28, 1982
Community response to solicitations for an avenue of flags has been so favorable that the decision has been made by American Legion Post 91 and Wappacoma Post 1101 to retire the old flags and poles still in use and buy all new flags for display on Main Street. Romney is one of the few communities in West Virginia that has a flag display. We can be proud of it.
Love your neighbor, but don’t pull down the hedge.
The WVSB marching band will be participating in the 55th annual Shenandoah Apple Blossom grand feature Parade in Winchester, Va.
30 Years Ago — April 19, 1992
Cub Scout Pack 32 held its Rain Gutter Regatta on March 28 at Romney Elementary School. Tyler Crock’s sailboat came in first overall taking the championship trophy. Nathan Bowman’s boat won first place for the Tiger Cubs. All who participated received ribbons and certificates.
20 Years Ago — April 24, 2002
Land development plans for the proposed Capon Bridge Technology and Industrial Park were presented last week to the Hampshire County Planning Commission.
Planners approved the plat review for the 90-acre technology and industrial park. Located along Smokey Hollow Road about onefourth mile from U.S. Route 50 east, the new commercial park will consist of 16 lots.
Weather-related damage to the local peach crop has been a somewhat hit and miss affair this growing season. A cold snap on March 22 took its toll. The temperatures in the coming weeks could make or break this year’s peach crop. The fruit crop will not be “out of the woods” until mid-May.
10 Years Ago — April 25, 2012
ROMNEY — Community concerns over a High View/Yellow Spring “shooting range” have apparently resurfaced and landed on the Hampshire County Commission’s table.
Commissioners agreed Tuesday to place the issue on the official agenda of their upcoming May 1 regular meeting.
ROMNEY — “Helen Keller would be so proud of you,” her great-grandniece told students from the West Virginia School for the Blind Saturday.
“Not that you named this building after her — oh, she would be grateful — but she would be proud of what you stand for,” said Keller Thompson to the students, staff and friends assembled in the residential hall that was being renamed.
The Spring Revival will begin at Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren on Sunday, April 29 at 7:30 with pastor Kelvin Staggs, different singers each evening, so come on out and join them. Everyone is welcome.
