Back in time
100 Years Ago — Jan. 24, 1922
The Daughters of the Confederacy delightfully entertained their friends at the home of Mrs. John J. Cornwell last Saturday afternoon from three until five, the reception being in honor of the birthday of Generals Lee and Jackson. Miss Otie Endler and Misses Anna and Eleanor Goldsborough, members of the Junior Auxiliary of the U.D. C., each read an appropriate article from “The Confederate Veteran.”
In an interview in the Martinsburg Journal Harry W. Miller declares that the prospect for a crop of fruit next season is exceptionally good. He said the buds were not unduly developed, as a rule; that they were going through the winter in good shape and that weather conditions are all that could be asked. His Brother, G.P. Miller, of this place, makes to the Review practically the same statements.
On Dec. 4, 1921, our Lord called home another of his children, Jacob E. Everett, of near Kirby, aged 72 years. He is survived by his wife, formerly Miss Amanda Swisher, and seven children, Miss Alverda Everett, at home, Mrs. Lacie Stitzell, Mrs. Ada Simpson, Mrs. Iva Ganoe, Mrs. Cora Iser, Mrs. Laura Swisher and Asa Everett. Another broken home and broken hearts.
50 Years Ago — Jan. 26, 1972
Foreign exchange student Francisco De Souza, from San Paula, Brazil, has been attending school at Hampshire High School since Dec. 22, 1971. The community welcomes him.
The new cement fence surrounding Old Bethel Church and cemetery is the most recent contribution to the church by N.B. Shingleton, a native Hampshire Countian. Mr. Shingleton was born in 1884, six miles southeast of Romney on what was known as the Hill farm. Mr. Shingleton is now retired, having celebrated his 87th birthday in December.
40 Years Ago — Jan. 27, 1982
The River Road Sodbusters 4-H Club recently received T shirts from Gov. Rockefeller for participating in the state clean-up program. “It makes us proud when we wear them to know that we helped make West Virginia the No. 1 state in the ‘Keep America Beautiful’ clean-up program,” stated a club member.
A three and a half hour plea bargaining session in Hampshire County Circuit Court at Romney, resulted Saturday in Judge John Hamilton sentencing Charles Bruce Franklin, 26, and Warren Franklin, 23, to 60 years in the West Virginia Penitentiary at Moundsville. The brothers had allegedly been on a three-state crime spree.
30 Years Ago — Jan. 22, 1992
Andrew A. Herbaugh of Augusta, was recently appointed president of the Hampshire County Historical Society.
Hampshire County Farm Bureau was among those recognized for outstanding program performance at the West Virginia Farm Bureau annual meeting held recently at Beckley.
During the weeks of Dec. 2 through 9 Capon Bridge Elementary School fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students participated in the national Geography Bee sponsored by the National Geographic Society. Thousands of school across the nation participated.
Finalists from the school level competition were: fourth grade — Whitney Combs and Louise Kirkland; fifth-grade — Allen Harvey, Eddie Moreland, and Jason Nitz; sixth-grade — Heath Combs, Michael Meadows, Arthur Mills, Tawnia Stevens and Jay Waters. The two semi-finalists were Heath Combs and Jay Waters. The school winner was Jay Waters.
20 Years Ago — Jan. 23, 2002
A grass and brush fire off Hickory Corner Road near Slanesville Friday reportedly burned nearly 10 acres before firefighters from Slanesville, Augusta, Romney and Levels put out the blaze. The fire broke out shortly before noon near the area previously known as the Talon Industries Machine Gun Testing Facility.
Hampshire County Schools Superintendent Gerald Mathias and assistant superintendent and finance director Allen Hott will be calling it quits at the end of this school term.
10 Years Ago — Jan. 25, 2012
AUGUSTA – Meeting the needs of an earthquake-ravaged country can be an overwhelming task, but Augusta resident Chester Fisher is stepping up to the plate to help in Haiti. Fisher has built a machine that will make and turn out concrete blocks at the rate of two per minute.
ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Board of Education awarded on Friday a contract to Minghini’s General Contractors, of Martinsburg, to replace a buckling wall in the old cafeteria at Augusta Elementary School.
SHORT GAP— Hampshire County has a certifiable tough man now. Mike Ireland, a 23-year-old from Capon Bridge, won the heavyweight division of the 13th annual Potomac Valley Toughman Contest Saturday night at Frankfort High.
The 5-11, 197-pounder beat Roger “Tank” Ryan of Ridgeley, for the title. Ryan had a 4-inch height advantage on Ireland.
